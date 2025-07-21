LEADING on-demand delivery platform Lalamove said it is gearing up its pool of ride-hailing partner drivers to keep up with the growing demand for its services. “Lalamove is encouraging its partner drivers to take advantage of the additional income they can get from every booking and take home 98% of their earnings every ride,” said the company in a release.

Lalamove Philippines Ride partner drivers can earn up to P3,500 daily with just five bookings, which can scale up to P24,000 weekly and up to P103,000 monthly with consistent booking, the statement added. Lalamove’s 2% commission is reportedly “one of the lowest and non-mission-based rates in the industry, meaning drivers can benefit from it with every booking.”

Aside from the low commission, Lalamove Ride partner drivers can up their income by encouraging other ride-hailing and delivery drivers to join Lalamove Ride and earn up to P4,200 in bonuses per successful referral. They can also join ride missions and earn an incentive up to P2,000 weekly to supplement earnings. There’s also a raffle where verified drivers can get P1,000, as long as the “See Ride Order First” feature is turned on. These are on top of the initial ride fares they receive from every booking.

According to Lalamove Ride driver Ronald Valdez, he was encouraged to join the platform because it extracts a much lower commission compared to other players. Lalamove Ride is available in Greater Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Pampanga, and Cebu.

Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario emphasized that the continued growth of Lalamove Ride in the ride-hailing space opens more income opportunities for drivers and provides an affordable option for commuters. “We have seen an impressive growth in the number of users who are using Lalamove Ride for their day-to-day commute. We want our partner drivers to enjoy the growing number of bookings and boost their income with the stackable income opportunities we offer,” Mr. Nacario said.

“We are targeting to have 20,000 drivers before the year ends, so we are inviting more drivers to join us as the 2% commission is not a promotional offer, unlike other platforms; it’s a real benefit that they can take advantage of, with no catch,” he stated, and added that Lalamove consistently provides competitive earnings and flexibility that drivers need to thrive on the platform.

Lalamove further supports its partner drivers through its Panalomove Benefits, which include fuel discounts, accident insurance, and health assistance. For interested drivers who want to join Lalamove Ride, visit https://lalamove-driver.onelink.me/zfl4/LLMRideOpportunities. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com/en-ph/ride or follow the official Lalamove Facebook page and Instagram account.