THIS YEAR, the Mobil Delvac brand celebrates its 100th anniversary in diesel engine lubrication. The brand is globally recognized for continually pushing the limits of engine performance and endurance, the company said in a release.

To commemorate this milestone, and to honor the generations of customers, the Mobil Delvac team will highlight the most significant stories from the brand’s history throughout the year. These stories will showcase Mobil Delvac customers who redefined possibilities, fleets that connected the world, engineers who developed groundbreaking formulas, and many others.

“Just like our customers, Mobil Delvac products give 100% day in, day out,” said ExxonMobil Vice-President for Finished Lubricants Dave Hergenrether. “To work with the best, you have to be the best. This celebration is a century in the making and motivates us to keep outdoing ourselves and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for years to come.”

Mobil Delvac 100 will hold roadshows, exhibitions and workshops throughout the Philippines. The Mobil Delvac team will be available to educate about their lubricant products and showcase customer stories together with longtime customers. In the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam, limited-edition consumer promotions will feature the Mobil Delvac 100-year logo. Authorized distributors will also be organizing roadshows running from July onwards across the country.

Established in 1925, DELVAC stands for “Diesel Engine Lubricant by Vacuum Oil.” Initially created to support the emerging diesel industry, the brand demonstrated remarkable resilience against global challenges, eventually becoming the gold standard across multiple industries.

Throughout the century, Mobil Delvac teams have made diesel technology indispensable worldwide. They enhanced cargo truck reliability for efficient material flow, improved machine resilience in harsh climates, and developed lubricant analysis programs for better operational planning.

