The age of the multi-brand mobile showroom is here

1 of 6

UAAGI ‘On The Move’ goes to Mall of Asia

THERE’S AN age-old axiom in business that says, “Come to the customer; don’t wait for the customer to come to you.”

In this cutthroat era of car sales, that’s a saying that many car companies are taking to heart. A car display in a mall is now a common sight — the smaller ones usually conducted by a local dealer; the bigger ones by the distributor itself.

But there’s one distributor that’s evolving the game a step further. It’s United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) and it’s bringing its formidable array of five brands to some of the biggest malls in Metro Manila — SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall, for a start. And that’s just the initial two legs of what it calls the “UAAGI On The Move” roadshow mall tour (kicking off this year last February at the Fashion Hall of Megamall).

More recently, UAAGI On The Move transformed Mall of Asia’s Central Atrium into a dynamic showcase featuring close to a dozen of UAAGI’s various models. The “one-stop-shop auto mall” experience featured vehicles from BAIC, Chery, Foton, Lynk & Co, and Jetour.

With such a diverse range of brands and models, the roadshow aims to bring a true car show-like experience directly to fans and prospective buyers.

The recent Mall of Asia display lineup was composed mostly of crossovers and SUVs, with one pickup truck sharing the stage. Those vehicles were the BAIC’s B30e Dune and B40 Ragnar; Chery’s Tiggo Grand Tour and Tiggo REV; Foton’s Tunland V9 4×4 AT full-size diesel hybrid pickup; Lynk & Co’s 01 PHEV, 02 EV, and 06 crossovers; and Jetour’s X70 i-DM PHEV crossover, T2 Panda and T2 PHEV SUVs.

Together, the vehicles included crossovers, SUVs, and a pickup, represented every vehicular size (subcompact, compact, midsize, and full size), as well as every power plant type (gasoline, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, full EV).

Guests could test-drive an even wider array of models from all five brands at a special covered area encompassing one whole floor of the MOA carpark building. The car park building location was both strategic and convenient as it allowed those who wanted to test-drive to do so without going out of the mall area, inspect the vehicles, and drive them without being exposed to sun or rain.

Car buyers had access to irresistible deals, such as down payments as low as P8,000 and cash discounts as high as P310,000. They even had surprise draws that granted additional discounts.

UAAGI partnered with major banks like BPI, BDO, RCBC, Security Bank, and EastWest Bank — offering on-the-spot financing advice and even instant approvals for qualified buyers.

Attendees received complimentary coffee and refreshments. As a special bonus, reserving or test-driving a vehicle earned perks and merchandise. In the Megamall leg, mallgoers even enjoyed a mini concert by Chito Miranda of Parokya Ni Edgar.

To maximize the experience, especially for serious buyers, future attendees of the UAAGI On The Move should set aside at least one to two hours to give ample time to explore each brand, chat with sales reps, and do test drives. For those who plan to purchase via auto loan, bringing IDs and proof of income will fast-track the financing process. Best also to stay updated by checking UAAGI’s official social media accounts for exclusive codes or surprise attractions (like limited-time promos or live performances).

UAAGI On The Move bridges the gap between automotive brands and consumers — no need to visit a dealership. The pop-up format offers convenience (one-stop shopping, easy test drive, financing and reservation — all in a very accessible mall setting); variety (multiple brands and models in one place catering to diverse needs and budgets); interactive shopping (the playful “Gacha” mechanics turns car-buying into an event); and a very customer-centric experience (from complimentary coffee to product information to financing, the experience emphasizes comfort and ease).

UAAGI On The Move isn’t just a car exhibit, it’s a full-fledged automotive experience. With gleaming sheetmetal, test drives galore, great deals, surprise discounts, and high-value merch, UAAGI is changing the game how Filipinos shop for cars.