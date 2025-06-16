HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (HMPH) recently awarded a Hyundai Creta GLS IVT to a service customer who won the ‘Win-a-Creta’ Service Raffle Promo. Hyundai owners were automatically joined in the raffle if they brought their vehicles to a certified Hyundai Service Center for preventive maintenance or general repair services from Feb. 15 to April 30.

Katheryn Ross B. Dela Fuente had her Stargazer X serviced at Hyundai E. Rodriguez. According to her, the MPV was a top choice for her and her family due to its spacious interior, driving comfort, and fuel-efficiency. “Vehicle ownership is very convenient since my service advisor has been consistent in attending to my servicing needs and appointment requests,” she said.

“It is our pleasure to give back to our loyal customers through this Hyundai Win-a-Creta Service Raffle Promo,” declared HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete. “We at HMPH always believe that our mission goes beyond offering our customers our extensive lineup of vehicles. To a greater extent, we always strive to make the Hyundai car ownership experience a meaningful and memorable one for our customers. We are very happy to award this brand-new Hyundai Creta to Ms. Dela Fuente, and we hope that this encourages our customers to keep coming back to our service centers for top-quality service and personalized care.”

Visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph for more information, or like and follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.