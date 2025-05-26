IN LINE WITH its “commitment to contribute to nation-building through education and talent development,” Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) once again opened its doors — this time to 187 students from 32 colleges and universities who were given the opportunity to train under the company’s comprehensive internship program, designed to enhance classroom learning with real-world corporate experience.

Since 2022, the internship program has taken in some 250 students, providing valuable on-the-job training across key areas such as human resources, finance, production, engineering, logistics, after-sales, sales, marketing, and IT. Interns were matched to roles aligned with their courses, including Bachelor of Science (BS) Psychology, BS Human Resource Management, BS Accountancy, BS Business Administration, BS Mechanical Engineering, BS Industrial Engineering, and BS Information Technology.

According to MMPC President Ritsu Imaeda, the company continues to prove that corporate responsibility goes beyond economic and environmental initiatives; it also lies in investing in people, skills, and potential.

“This initiative is one of our contributions to build a strong, competent, and globally competitive Filipino workforce. By working with educational institutions, MMPC amplifies learning and helps raise the chances of higher job qualifications for future graduates. This synergy between academia and industry is key to driving innovation, employment, and sustainable growth,” said Mr. Imaeda.

MMPC Vice-President for Human Resources Marcelo Cenir added that this mentorship is vital in shaping the students’ professional outlook and values, as well as cultivating a workplace culture rooted in excellence, discipline, and integrity. “What makes the program stand out is the active involvement of our employees who dedicate their time, effort, and expertise to coach, mentor, and guide the students — ensuring that the experience is not only productive but also deeply enriching,” said Mr. Cenir.

Furthermore, several students who completed the program have even advanced to become full-fledged MMPC employees — “a testament to the quality of training and the effectiveness of the program in preparing students for real careers.”