Bases covered

Mercedes-Benz PHL enters the burgeoning PHEV domain

WHILE MERCEDES-BENZ Philippines, administered by London-based Inchcape, has long been known for its EQ line of battery electric vehicles, it recently doubled down on its electrified portfolio by unveiling a couple of plug-in hybrids: the all-new E-Class 350e and the GLC 350e.

At the recent official launch, Inchcape Country Head Alex Yap underscored that Mercedes-Benz has “made significant strides” via its electric vehicles, adding, “We are committed to driving sustainable progress forward.” He described the local market reception for EQ models as being “positive.”

In a release, Mercedes-Benz Philippines maintained that “plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are gaining popularity in the Philippines as more people seek environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered cars. These vehicles combine electric and gasoline power, offering improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.” Described as a “practical step toward a fully electric future,” there has been a recent rise in the number of plug-in hybrids being introduced in the country — no doubt also an offshoot of the government incentives, import duty and tax relief extended beyond fully electric power powertrains.

Priced at P5.49 million, the all-new E-Class PHEV executive sedan gets a decidedly more traditional look compared to its fully electric counterpart (EQE) which, depending on how people view the design language of the EQ line, might be a good thing. Perhaps Mercedes-Benz said as much, “The E-Class PHEV maintains the iconic elegance of the E-Class while integrating advanced plug-in hybrid technology.”

Inside, the centerpiece is the seamless, single-glass MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Superscreen — consisting of a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch display in front of the passenger seat. Entertainment finds expression through a 17-speaker, four-exciter (structure-borne sound transducers), 730-watt Burmester surround sound system. Motivation comes from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder mill dishing out 204hp and 320Nm, mated with a 9G-tronic transmission. The electric motor’s battery, on the other hand, offers 19.53kWh of energy.

Meanwhile, the GLC 350e, priced at P4.89 million, is said to offer the largest load compartment in its class — 1,530 liters with the rear seatbacks collapsed; 470 liters when up. Inside is the latest generation of MBUX “for a seamless digital experience,” and MBUX Navigation Plus supports intelligent route planning. It gets Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB Package Plus (with second-row ports) to ensure connectivity and convenience for all occupants.

A 2.0-liter gas engine submits 204hp and 320Nm, similarly mated with a 9G-Tronic transmission. This internal combustion engine is complemented with an electric motor powered by a battery with 25.28kWh of usable energy — good for a pure-electric range exceeding 100 kilometers. The GLC PHEV gets 4Matic all-wheel drive and an off-road driving program for confidence on a “range of terrains.”

Replying to a question from “Velocity,” Mercedes-Benz Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco said, “Two years ago, Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQ line, or full-electric vehicle product range in the Philippines, and we are just building on that portfolio now with plug-in hybrids, listening to the demand of the market (now with) the best of both worlds: electric vehicles and the performance expected from the combustion engines… We are quite confident that these models will be very well accepted, and have made a decision to introduce a couple more by the second half of this year.”