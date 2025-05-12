Auto Shanghai 2025: Geely spotlights safety, intelligence, and strategy

1 of 3

CHINESE AUTO giant Geely Auto recently arranged an international media tour predicated on the Auto Shanghai 2025. In a release, the company said that “automotive journalists from the Middle East, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and Oceania gathered in China for an immersive experience of the Geely brand.”

While the trip commenced with a trip to the auto show, the delegates also visited the brand’s base in Hangzhou, with the end goal of checking out Geely’s “latest achievements across three core areas: safety innovation, intelligent technology, and global product strategy — comprehensively demonstrating (its) competitive edge and strategic vision in international markets.”

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Geely unveiled the Galaxy Cruiser prototype, said to be the world’s first SUV with the capability of “switching (to any of three) energy modes — pure electric, hybrid, and extended range — while adapting to diverse terrains and driving conditions in real time.” An AI-driven four-wheel-drive system can “effortlessly (transition) from city streets to rugged off-road trails.”

Additionally, the Galaxy Cruiser is highlighted by “groundbreaking safety features: no loss of control, no self-ignition, no loss of connectivity, no collisions, and no sinking. Platformed on an “AI digital chassis,” the vehicle can perform maneuvers such as crab walking, on-the-spot turning, driving with a flat tire, and even autonomous drifting.

Powered by Geely’s Golden Short Blade Battery — fortified with exclusive patented bulletproof materials and coatings to prevent deformation, fire, or explosion — the SUV also will receive advanced satellite connectivity for reliable connection even in remote areas. An industry-first “vehicle-mounted sonar and water radar” enables the Galaxy Cruiser to float in water for up to two hours at a cruising speed exceeding 8.5kph (4.6 knots), with a maximum wading depth of over 800mm. Geely Auto Group CEO Jerry Gan announced Geely’s latest safety technologies and initiatives at the show, and shared Geely’s attitude and philosophy toward automotive safety, with the theme “AI for All, All for Safety.”

In Hangzhou, Qiantang District, international media members were granted unprecedented access to Geely’s safety technology laboratories focusing independently on body structure, pedestrian protection, air bags, crash test dummies, and sled testing. Among other things, rigorous crash tests are performed for all Geely models, including the Geely EX5 which earned five-star safety ratings from the Europ NCAP and ANCAP.

Geely will invest over CN¥2 billion in a new global safety test center, to open by the end of 2025. “This world-class facility will strengthen Geely’s innovation in automotive safety and provide even more comprehensive protection for users worldwide,” added the company.

At its headquarters, Geely offered a comprehensive view of its mobility ecosystem, which includes integrated space-air-ground technology and vehicle connectivity solutions. Global connectivity will be realized through Geespace satellite technology; Geely also showed Aerofugia’s eVTOL aircraft advancing “three-dimensional travel,” and DreamSmart glasses creating new immersive interactive experiences.

Geely conducted comprehensive test drives in Hangzhou featuring vehicles across three powertrain categories: conventional fuel, hybrid, and pure electric. Premium fuel models include the Geely Monjaro, Geely Starray, Geely Cityray, and the Geely Emgrand. In the EV lineup, EX5 took center stage, while Geely’s new-generation plug-in hybrid SUV Xingjian 7 EM-i and the A0-class pure-electric sedan Xingyuan, also made an appearance. These models comprehensively showcased the brand’s product strength and technological innovation capabilities in the global market.

Meanwhile, the Geely Geome was also previewed. This should be of interest to the Philippine market as it is slated for release “later this year or early 2026.” This compact crossover gets a minimalistic and modern take “with youthful energy.” The profile is smooth and rounded for a more aerodynamic look, while the front fascia is “clean and futuristic,” with slim, sharply styled headlights.