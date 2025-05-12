SMC ASIA CAR DISTRIBUTORS CORP., official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, will hold the “BMW Festival of Deals” from May 9 to 31 at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

Special offers on BMW vehicles will be featured, with a “premier event” within the campaign scheduled from May 16 to 18. “This flagship event promises not only an exceptional display of BMW’s latest innovations but also significant purchasing opportunities,” said SMC Asia Car Distributors Group Corp. in a release. Future BMW owners will be “immersed in the world of BMW, surrounded by the brand’s signature blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology. The festival offers a unique chance to explore a curated selection of BMW’s most desirable models up close.” Test drives will also be available.

The featured lineup, to be displayed at C1 Park, will include the BMW 318i sports sedan, BMW 520i executive sedan, BMW iX1 fully electric compact SAV, BMW X3 PHEV, and the BMW X5 PHEV. BMW product experts will be present throughout the weekend, ready to provide comprehensive information, answer questions, and assist visitors in “identifying the BMW that perfectly aligns with their lifestyle and aspirations.”

Said SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. President Spencer Yu, “This festival is designed as an immersive experience for everyone who appreciates fine automobiles. It’s a chance to engage with our latest models, enjoy a test drive, and discover exceptional offers that make joining the BMW family even more appealing.”

The BMW Festival of Deals is open to the public, with offers to be extended at all BMW dealerships across the country: Autoallee BMW, RSA Motors Greenhills and Libis, Pampanga Premier Cars BMW, and Visayas Motor Works in Cebu.

For more information, e-mail information@bmw.com.ph or follow the official social media pages of BMW Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.