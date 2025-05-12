HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, INC. (HCPI) said it continues to improve customers’ after-sales experience, announcing that service advisors of its 38 dealerships nationwide have now shifted to a digital approach through the Electronic Checksheet (E-Checksheet) Mobile Service Tablet. HCPI is aware that certain processes done at the dealerships can be tedious, so it has applied a more people-oriented method to ease customers’ stress.

A number of manual forms and checklists will now be digitalized through the E-Checksheet. These are vehicle appearance, tire and battery condition, repair order creation and processing, service repair, and total quality inspection. Service advisors are now able to utilize the tablets for vehicle walk-arounds for inspection, take photos and video, and quickly collect digital signatures to be shared with the customer via e-mail. The service repair checklist will also allow technicians to be more transparent by recording all repairs requested and required into the system. Once repair has been completed, a separate inspector then conducts a quality inspection.

Any concern or recommended repair is thoroughly documented and supported with photos or videos to assist the customer in making an informed decision in order to proceed with additional work before the vehicle is returned. This results in a more efficient and convenient transaction. Lastly, the E-Checksheet also integrates the body repair and paint estimation tool announced earlier this year, which standardizes the costing of refurbishment and is aligned with Honda Japan standards.

As a bonus, this digitalization will also mean reduced paper consumption on the end of HCPI and its dealers, aligning with the brand’s initiatives to be more environmentally friendly, not just through its products, but practices as well.

Customers can find their nearest Honda Cars dealership at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder. Service appointments may also be booked at https://www.hondaphil.com/bookmyhonda.