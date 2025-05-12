Gateway’s Mitsubishi Matina surpasses first-year targets

1 of 3

AFTER ITS INAUGURATION, Mitsubishi Matina — located across Davao Global Township at Km. 3 Gen. Douglas MacArthur Highway, Matina, Davao City — reportedly exceeded its targets for the year.

The Mitsubishi dealership, operated by the Gateway Group, is distinguished by an uninterrupted glass façade in its six-vehicle showroom. Elviro C. Ubaub, Jr., a 10-year Gateway veteran and currently Mitsubishi Matina’s Branch Head, shared how the first 3S Mitsubishi dealer in Davao — has grown. “It’s about quality service and great customer care. Our prime mission is to focus on great service and make our customer satisfied and happy, especially for sales and after-sales,” he said.

Sales are any dealership’s top priority, Mr. Ubaub added. “Sales are strong for the Mirage sedan, with customers comprised of new families or first-time new car owners. We’ve noticed that the Xpander is typically a second car, or for family use, and a favorite of OFWs. The Montero is mostly for business owners and second car users, the Triton is preferred by farm owners, businessmen, and OFWs; the L300 is mainly for business owners; and the Xforce is for young professionals and individuals with a lifestyle preference.”

Mitsubishi Matina shared that its service staff is composed of automotive graduates — NC1 and NC2 passers, and certified Mitsubishi technicians. “We offer quick services such as preventive maintenance service and general jobs like underchassis work, air-con, electrical, transmission, engine overhauling, and others,” explained Mr. Ubaub. “We can also cater to body repair and painting requirements. Our quick service takes an hour on average, but some general jobs can have a turnaround time of one to two hours. For major repairs, it can take days.”

He added, “Our service area has 16 working bays for after-sales service and has an average SIU of 25 daily, 600 plus per month. But we can cater to as many as 40 daily or 1,000 in a month.”

Mitsubishi Matina also entertains insurance claims, as well as regular walk-in clients who simply wish to have their Mitsubishi vehicles serviced. “We have a customer lounge with coffee area exclusively for Gateway customers, drinks and snacks, free Wi-Fi, entertainment TV, and a kids’ area,” Mr. Ubaub noted.

Mitsubishi Matina can be reached through 0977-102-3917. Customers may park in front of the showroom where 14 parking spaces are available.