Auto Shanghai 2025: Jetour-ing beyond roads

Chinese brand ventures into ‘luxury hybrid off-road’ segment

AT A JETOUR convention in Fuzhou, China last November, Jetour International President Ke Chuandeng told members of the media (with “Velocity” in attendance) that the brand’s aspiration is to be to China what Land Rover is to the United Kingdom, and what Jeep is to the United States. Of course, the aforementioned brands are off-road specialists which have built a reputation for an ability to go where the pavement ends.

To be sure, the releases rolling out or are set to emerge from the Jetour production lines are certainly looking to give credence to this declaration of intent. Following the T2 and T1 off-roaders (with the latter slated for launch in the Philippines in September, according to Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. Managing Director Miguelito Jose), Jetour took advantage of the recent Auto Shanghai 2025 state to feature its new, so-called GAIA Intelligent Off-Road Architecture, expressed in two hulking off-roaders in the G700 and G900.

In a release, Jetour said it is among the “fastest-growing automotive startup brands globally,” with sales of over 560,000 units in 2024 — translating to a huge 80.3% jump year-on-year. The brand is now present in 67 countries and regions, boasting a network of “over 2,000” sales and service outlets.

With the reveal of the G700 and G900, Jetour is opening the third “era” of its journey, with the first defined by “family-focused” releases such as the X70, X90, and Dashing; the second was the “off-road” era as evidenced by the T1 and T2.

So, what does the “3.0 era” mean? For Jetour, it means “signaling deeper investment in off-road technology and a clear shift toward hybridization, intelligence, and premium in off-road mobility.”

Through GAIA, Jetour now presents two “advanced power systems.” The iDM-O Super Hybrid System, upon which the G700 is built, is designed for “high-efficiency off-road performance,” said to deliver strong power while being mindful of fuel economy. Meanwhile, the iEM-O Amphibious Range Extender System is claimed to be able to provide “tank-level propulsion with up to 18,000Nm of wheel torque and 2,500Nm of thrust, enabling seamless driving across both land and water.” Yes, you read that right: water. The Jetour G900 is fitted with a vector quad-motor drivetrain and “marine-grade navigation,” to go along with an “intelligent oxygen cabin,” smart cockpit, and “seamless connectivity.”

Back to the Jetour G700, it is positioned as a premium all-terrain SUV and will get a “groundbreaking 2.0TD engine with an industry-leading 45.5% thermal efficiency.” It receives the world’s first dual-speed hybrid DHT system, said the company, and is expected to deliver up to 210kW of power and 6,446Nm of wheel torque.

The GAIA platform promises adjustable suspension travel of up to 150mm and a maximum ground clearance of 350mm. “Capabilities include tank-turning, crab-walk mode, and integrated marine-grade functions for full amphibious performance. Further enhancing the platform are six core innovations: low-orbit satellite communication, onboard oxygen generation, an immersive AI-powered cockpit, advanced terrain navigation and parking assistance, vehicle-cloud integration, and continuous intelligent system upgrades via over-the-air updates,” reported Jetour.

If it all sounds very incredible and fantastic, well, that seems to be the goal for Jetour brass: to impress and get the attention of a market that has never before seen such a glut of brands. “GAIA is more than an architecture — it’s the cornerstone of Jetour’s vision for the future of intelligent off-road mobility,” said Mr. Chuandeng. “With GAIA, Jetour is redefining what off-road vehicles can achieve — delivering not only extreme performance but a smarter, safer, and more sustainable way to explore the world.”

Our dispatch from Shanghai continues next week.