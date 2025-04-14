EVOxTerra, exclusive distributor of Hongqi in the Philippines, said it is set to augment its lineup with the introduction of “next-generation electric vehicles” — the Hongqi EH7 all-electric sedan and Hongqi EHS7 all-electric SUV.

Launched recently at the Paris Motor Show, both the Hongqi EH7 and Hongqi EHS7 continue to gain global recognition and popularity as parent company FAW-Hongqi develops new vehicles that are “technologically advanced, and feature uncompromised comfort, performance, and safety that exceed global standards.”

Hongqi Philippines President Rashid Delgado said, “What you’re about to see from Hongqi isn’t just your typical vehicle rollout. What we’re about to unveil speaks to a brand-new design paradigm for Hongqi. These models reflect a radical change in our design philosophy that we believe is as modern and innovative as the technology in the cars themselves.”

Mr. Delgado further commented that both the Hongqi EH7 and Hongqi EHS7 have markedly different designs from Hongqi’s current design language. With sleek external lines and improved internal architecture, the EH7 and EHS7 will be Hongqi’s interpretation of electric luxury. Both vehicles will feature next-generation battery and electric motor technology that boast of greater power efficiency through high-capacity batteries and high-output motors.

Hongqi’s new-generation electric vehicles highlight their shift to a sleeker, more modern approach to automotive design and innovation. As Hongqi continues to grow in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, the global market can expect even more exciting products soon.

Hongqi’s full lineup is available for viewing and test drive at showrooms located at BGC, Manila Bay, Alabang, and Quezon City. Test drives may be booked through https://www.hongqi.ph. For more information, follow Hongqi’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hongqi.philippines/ and Instagram (@hongqi.ph).