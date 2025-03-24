Ford PHL rolls out ‘Mobile Service Vehicle’

1 of 4

Brand’s after-sales services can go where customers are

By Dylan Afuang

LOCAL FLEET operators and private owners of new and older vehicles from the Blue Oval will add to some 370,000 customers whose cars have been serviced or repaired, at locations most convenient to them, by the Ford Mobile Service Vehicle (MSV).

After the car maker initiated the MSV and “delivered over 370,000 experiences in 2024” in India, Thailand, South Africa, and Vietnam, Ford Philippines customers here can now have their vehicles serviced, inspected, or repaired for minor damage at their place of residence or any other feasible location.

“One way to see this is that we have another service bay outside the dealership,” Ford Philippines Customer Service Division Director Joyce Laxamana explained to the media during the MSV launch in Makati City. Aside from privately owned cars, the MSV can serve a fleet of company cars per visit, the executive added.

“The MSV is a fully equipped and capable mobile unit,” Ms. Laxamana said. “It is capable of (addressing) up to 70% of vehicle (concerns).”

“The MSV is equipped with advanced diagnostic systems and is loaded with Ford Genuine Parts and specialized tools,” a release provided by Ford Philippines said. A variety of services “which include oil changes, wiper replacements, multi-point inspections, tire rotations, brake services, boosting and replacement of batteries, replacement of filters, lamps, bulbs and fluids, field service actions, and vehicle software updating,” can also be performed by the remote service.

“The MSV saves time and eliminates the need for customers to visit a Ford dealership, while getting top-notch service from highly skilled Ford technicians,” the company added. Ford Philippines Managing Director Pedro Simoes summarized, “Ford owners can now experience convenient and expert servicing wherever needed, saving them time and ensuring that their vehicle remains in top condition.”

Ford Philippines currently has 10 MSVs deployed across its dealerships in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the company’s customer service director added. Ford owners can schedule a service appointment with the MSV by contacting their nearest Ford dealership or visiting the company’s website (ford.com.ph/service-booking).

During the media launch for the service, MSV and brand technicians from the Ford Makati dealership conducted a live maintenance service on the brand’s Territory crossover owned by a customer who resides in a gated neighborhood of the same city. A Ranger pickup was outfitted with computers, equipment, and tools to make it an MSV.

To book an MSV service, owners can use the website to enter information about their car, the kind of maintenance it needs, and their desired appointment time and date. Owners will then receive a service quotation with a breakdown of the parts and fluids to be replaced and labor costs. They will receive a reference number after completing the forms, which they may use to verify or modify their appointment.

“(For now) we plan that the MSV services two vehicles a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. It can be driven by traffic conditions and the kind of service that will be requested by the customer,” Ms. Laxamana clarified.