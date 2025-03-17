TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) recently announced the commencement of its “Toyota Five-Year Warranty” program — applicable to all Toyota vehicles sold from Jan. 1, 2025 onwards. Previously, Toyota vehicles were covered by a three-year/100,000-km warranty. With the new coverage, customers get up to two years/40,000km of additional warranty provided that they are able to avail of the minimum number of periodic maintenance services (PMS) sessions during the three-year warranty period, with at least one PMS visit per year at any Toyota dealer. All Toyota models released from Jan. 1, 2025 onwards and all Toyota vehicles under contract with Kinto One or Kinto One Business starting on the same date qualify for the Toyota Five-Year Warranty.

Customers who avail of at least six PMS visits at any Toyota dealer with at least one PMS visit per year during the three-year/100,000-km warranty period will qualify for additional full coverage for the fourth year, which has the same coverage as the three-year/100,000-km warranty.

However, customers who will avail of less than six PMS sessions will qualify for the Fourth-Year Limited Coverage additional warranty on the condition that they were able to make three to five PMS visits with at least one PMS per year at any Toyota dealer. The limited-coverage additional warranty does not cover wear-and-tear parts related to suspension, steering, and the brake system.

Customers able to avail of the full-coverage additional warranty on the fourth year are eligible for an additional one-year/20,000-km extension on the fifth year, provided they were able to make at least two PMS visits during the fourth year of ownership. Vehicles of customers that were only able to avail of one PMS session during the fourth year of ownership are qualified for a limited-coverage additional warranty.

For more information, contact a Toyota dealership. The complete list of authorized Toyota dealerships is available at https://www.toyota.com.ph/dealer. Updates on Toyota products, services, events, and promos are also available through Toyota Motor Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook (ToyotaMotorPH), Instagram (toyotamotorph), and X (toyotamotorph). TMP also has a ToyotaPH community on Viber.