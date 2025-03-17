JMC PHILIPPINES, backed by global mobility leader Astara, said it is “taking a bold step into the future of mobility” by introducing a line of electric cars to the market under the JMEV (Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd.) sub-brand. “This expansion marks a significant milestone, as JMC broadens its lineup beyond its renowned Grand Avenue and Vigus pickups to include sustainable EV options,” the company continued in a release.

JMEV features electric pickups and electric sedans — said to highlight a “balance of advanced technology, efficiency, and reliability.” These will be seen as complementing the existing lineup of JMC in the Philippines through “a versatile selection for both eco-conscious drivers and those who demand rugged performance.”

Astara Philippines promised to announce model details for the Philippine market “soon.” JMEV currently offers models such as the EV2, EV3, and E Light in global markets, including China and Europe.

For more information, visit https://jmcph.com/ or follow the official social media accounts of JMC Philippines on Facebook and Instagram (jmcpickupsph).