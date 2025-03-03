Pure electric, pure Audi

1 of 5

Premium BEV seen to raise the bar in safety and convenience

AUDI PHILIPPINES has just added to its pure-electric options available in the country with the recent introduction of the Audi Q6 e-tron. The SUV now takes its place as the most affordable BEV (battery electric vehicle) of the Ingolstadt-headquartered premium marque here.

“The introduction of the 100% electric e-tron SUV and e-tron GT models in early 2022 ushered in a new chapter in Audi’s success story in the Philippines. It spurred the adoption of premium electromobility in the country through seamless ownership processes, standardization of charging solutions, and partnerships with various stakeholders. The launch of the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron accelerates the progress of the local market’s transition to fully electric vehicles,” declared Audi Philippines Head and PGA Cars President Benedicto Coyiuto in a release.

Audi Philippines also celebrates its 20th year and looks forward to a busy period for the four-ring brand. Said Audi Philippines Managing Director Paolo Brambilla, “We’re very excited about this year, as we just launched two vehicles in January, the Q7 and the Q8, and we’re expecting to launch an additional three or four models,” he told members of the media in an interview. This is the first time for the German marque to unveil this many cars in a year.

Built on the so-called Premium Platform Electric, the Q6 e-tron is said to “(take) full electric-powered mobility to a new level with a comprehensive array of digital features and Audi’s self-driving technology,” said the company.

Audi Philippines wants to highlight this functionality in the Q6 e-tron. “Numerous sensors” are employed to constantly monitor the new Q6 e-tron’s surroundings — enabling the vehicle to automatically maintain the pre-selected speed of the vehicle, as well as adjust for changes should the vehicle in front slow down. The system instantaneously reacts, determining and maintaining an ideal distance.

This also works in usually arduous stop-and-go traffic, where “the self-driving system can slow the new Q6 e-tron to a standstill and can also set it off again without driver intervention,” continued the release. “Combined with the active lane keep assist, which automatically ensures the vehicle stays between lane markings on the road (even around bends), the new Q6 e-tron is able to provide self-driving functions under certain conditions.” Completing a suite of driver assistance features are lane departure warning, swerve assist and front turn assist, cross traffic assist, emergency brake assist, and others. Meanwhile, Drive and Park allows the vehicle to autonomously slot into a parking slot.

Powered by a 100-kWh battery, the Audi Q6 e-tron (initially available in a lone Performance variant) boasts 326hp and 485Nm maximum output. Expressed in driving distance, the SUV can muster a WLTP-rated 640 kilometers on a full charge. Utilizing the battery is an advanced 800-volt battery system designed for high efficiency and fast charging. Audi Philippines says this allows a maximum charge rate of up 270kW (DC), translating to a 10%-80% charge level in just 21 minutes “under ideal conditions.” A single Permanent magnet Synchronous Motor (PSM) mounted at the rear is put to work.

The Q6 e-tron Performance sports a rear-biased powertrain layout, leading to heightened steering precision and balance. It is fitted with an optimized S-sport suspension system to guarantee a comfortable and controlled ride.

Inside the cabin, the model gets the Audi Digital Stage which consists of three main screens: the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, 14.5-inch Audi MMI panoramic touch display, and the 10.9-inch MMI passenger touch display. The so-called Virtual Cockpit displays relevant information, and the MMI panoramic display are placed on the slim, free-standing curved panel with OLED technology — curved and oriented toward the driver.

Additionally, the MMI passenger display lets the front-seat occupant manage navigation and entertainment options without disturbing or distracting the driver. The augmented reality head-up display (AR HuD) additionally provides information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance, and navigation symbols.

Visual communication cues for the Audi Digital Stage are realized in the Dynamic Interaction Light (IAL) — a light strip spanning the width of the cockpit that functions as a “welcome greeting” when the car is locked and unlocked, an additional visual safety reminder by duplicating the dynamic indicator light on the exterior, and a charging status indicator.

“Audi Philippines has been at the forefront of electric vehicles in the Philippines. Since we launched the Audi e-tron, we’ve sold over 350 units. With the new Q6 at the lower price segment, we’re expecting to double that figure in the next two years,” concluded Mr. Brambilla.