Dolce Dodici Cilindri

1 of 7

Ferrari’s rarefied ride ‘for the few’ is here

IN AN ERA of increased pressure to electrify mobility solutions, the traditional internal combustion engine is obviously under threat. But supercar maker Ferrari is going against the grain anyway — to impressive effect.

And truly, the 12Cilindri (or Dodici Cilindri) is carrying the torch of Ferrari’s V12 lore and legend — “a single leitmotif that has been thrilling Prancing Horse enthusiasts since 1947,” as local distributor Velocità Motors, Inc. posited through a release on the day the grand tourer was unveiled here recently. All those many years ago, the Maranello marque trotted out its first mid-front-mounted V12.

Described as a natural evolution of its predecessors, the 12Cilindri draws inspiration from standout GTs of the ’50s and ’60s — uncompromising, elegant, versatile, and high-performing. It is also the direct descendant of the 812 Superfast coupe and 812GTS convertible.

The story appropriately begins under the front-hinged hood, of course, where a present-day, F140HD V12 growls with a maximum of 818hp and 678Nm — screaming its way to a 9,500-rpm redline. It is mated with an eight-speed DCT with shorter gear ratios to realize sprightly acceleration. Ferrari reports that torque delivery has been improved “across the rev range for sustained power.” At the back are two twin tailpipes — typical mainstays of Ferrari’s 12-bangers.

Back to the front, LED headlights are integrated with daytime running lamps.

A highly aerodynamic and flat shape serves to underscore a proper supercar status, as does an active rear wing fitted onto its sculpted hindquarters. Much thought also went into the 12Cilindri’s underbody design and construction — said to ensure “superior handling” via efficient downforce generation. The vehicle stretches 4.733 meters, is 2.176-m wide, and only stands 1.292m — while achieving a near-perfect weight distribution (48.4% front, 51.6% rear). The 12Cilindri’s all-aluminum chassis is given a 20% shorter wheelbase for “increased agility,” along with a 15% increase in torsional rigidity compared to the 812 Superfast.

Translated to quickness and speed, this Ferrari can sprint from a standstill to 100kph in 2.9 seconds, and zero to 200kph in less than 7.9 ticks — onto a top speed said to surpass 340kph — on mixed tires of 275/35 R21 J10.0s in front and 315/35 R21 J11.5s in the rear. A brake-by-wire system with ABS Evo and 6D sensor helps to corral the heightened performance with “confident stopping power and precise control,” as does a four-wheel independent steering (4WS) that gives the driver access to exceptional maneuverability through sharper turns and better handling.

The 12Cilindri’s cabin boasts a “dual-cockpit” design and three digital screens (one directly in front of the front passenger). Designers appropriately went with high-quality materials, with particular emphasis on Alcantara, for “luxurious comfort.” A new glass roof helps to accentuate an “airy and open” feel within.

The flat-bottomed steering wheel receives capacitive buttons for intuitive control, while the infotainment system boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for convenient connectivity.

If you have the wherewithal for this dream car, the 12Cilindri starts at a base price of P43.9 million and includes a “comprehensive seven-year maintenance program” that covers “all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life.”

In an interview, Velocità Motors General Manager Japheth Castillo described the Ferrari brand in the Philippines as being in “a good position” under the new distributor. “We’ve been able to take a good number of orders, given that ours is a small market.” He added that around 13,700 Ferrari units were produced in 2025. “In the Philippines, there’s a brand that can sell 13,700 units a month,” he pointed out.

That means that Ferrari owners can indeed look forward to an unmatched exclusivity — even if at times they cannot get the car that they want right away. There are clients who will receive their vehicles in 2026; some in 2027, according to Mr. Castillo. But that’s truly an intrinsic part of the brand’s appeal and principle. If I remember correctly, a Ferrari official who visited our country once said that they aspire to deliver one car less versus demand.

That’s one way to run a business.