LEADING INDEPENDENT fuel provider Seaoil continues its expansion efforts in the north as it recently broke ground on a new station in Bauang, La Union. The biggest Seaoil facility in Luzon measures 12,400 square meters and will cater to both fossil-fuel-powered and electric vehicles (EVs) in the “growing local market in La Union and nearby provinces.” Seaoil Bauang, La Union is also envisioned to serve passing travelers as a one-stop hub with locators such as coffee shops, convenience stores, and car service shops alongside EV charging facilities.

Seaoil is eyeing to set up the station to accept payments using PriceLocq, the company’s fuel-saving app, and sell its lubricant products once the location is fully operational. It will also house BYD La Union’s showroom and service shop.

“This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for Seaoil. We’re ready to bring sustainable energy and electric vehicles to motorists based in the north. The decision to open in Bauang is strategic as we have an extensive business partner network in North Luzon, and it is close to our Bangar depot further up north,” said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu in a statement.

Construction of the hub is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, and will be the third station in Bauang. Currently, Seaoil has 15 stations in the La Union province.

Seaelectric Philippines, Inc., Seaoil’s major partner locator in its Bauang, La Union station, will manage the BYD dealership. Seaoil also plans to add EV charging points at some of its 25 gasoline stations from its NLEX Balintawak branch to the Bauang station. “This strategic move not only supports the growing demand for electric vehicles but also addresses concerns on range anxiety by making EV charging more accessible to drivers along key routes,” concluded the company’s statement.