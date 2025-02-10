ASTARA-OVERSEEN GAC Motor Philippines reported 2024 sales of 3,207 units representing 65% year-on-year sales growth from 1,943 units delivered in 2023. Pacing sales is the GS3 Emzoom crossover, which alone moved 2,089 units. Meanwhile, 301 units of the M6 Pro MPV were sold, along with 225 M8 MPVs. Said Astara Philippines Country Manager Luis Torres: “More than 3,000 Filipinos have partnered with GAC Motor and Astara Philippines in 2024, a powerful affirmation of our shared vision for the future of mobility. We are grateful for their trust and look forward to a continued collaboration, delivering unparalleled mobility solutions that redefine the driving experience.”

GAC Motor also offers the sporty Empow sedan and the Emzoom crossover, along with the Emkoo crossover which comes with either purely ICE (internal combustion engine) or hybrid powertrains. In a release, GAC Motor Philippines said that “every GAC Motor vehicle is equipped with advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, making it a top choice for discerning consumers who value innovation and reliability.”

There are now 31 GAC Motor locations nationwide, with more set to open this year. This strategic growth ensures greater accessibility for customers across the Philippines, alongside a five-year/150,000-kilometer warranty and free 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for the first year of ownership.

For more information, visit https://gacmotorph.com/, or like and subscribe to the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@gacmotorph).