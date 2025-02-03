ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) notched a historic milestone, maintaining its position as the leading truck brand in the Philippines for 25 consecutive years. In a release, IPC said this reflects an “unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.” In 2024, IPC sold a total of 4,591 trucks, cornering 41% of the market, and achieving a “triple crown” by dominating all three major truck categories: light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks.

The company reported that the Isuzu N-Series truck remains the best-selling light-duty truck model in the country for an unprecedented 26 straight years. A total of 2,812 units were sold in 2024, capturing 43% of the Category III market share. “The enduring popularity of the N Series can be attributed to its fuel efficiency, durability, versatility, and advanced safety features, making it the preferred choice for businesses across industries such as retail, logistics, and construction,” the company said.

The N Series uses Isuzu’s globally renowned Blue Power Euro 4 technology, ensuring low emissions, fuel efficiency, and compliance with environmental regulations. Various body configurations such as dropside, aluminum van, refrigerated van, and fire truck – cater to diverse business needs. It has a rigid chassis frame with crash safety cabin design for enhanced driver and cargo protection, and gets ergonomic cabin design, adjustable seating, and modern dashboard features for better driving experience and reduced fatigue during long hauls. Meanwhile, Isuzu N-Series Smoother runs on a so-called Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT), making it more comfortable for drivers to operate the truck.

“The Isuzu N-Series continues to be the top choice for Filipino businesses due to its unmatched combination of durability, fuel efficiency, and adaptability to various business applications,” said IPC President Tetsuya Fujita. “We are proud that our light-duty trucks have remained a staple in the industry, providing dependable solutions that help businesses grow and thrive.”

The company’s success extends beyond light-duty trucks. In the Category IV (medium-duty trucks and buses) segment, IPC sold 1,534 units, achieving a 40% market share. Medium-duty trucks, such as the popular Isuzu F-Series, cater to logistics, cold chain, and industrial hauling needs, which have seen significant growth in recent years.

In the Category V (heavy-duty trucks) segment, Isuzu sold 245 units, securing 33.2% market share, further cementing its reputation as the go-to brand for large-scale logistics and infrastructure projects. Isuzu heavy-duty trucks, known for their powerful performance, high payload capacity, and robust chassis, provide businesses with the capability to transport heavy loads efficiently.

IPC attributes its market dominance not only to its exceptional truck models but also to its industry-leading after-sales services and customer support, collectively known as the “Isuzu Advantage.” This comprehensive support system includes a 48-strong nationwide dealership network; comprehensive parts inventory (with a 6,000sqm parts warehouse facility); Isuzu Mobile Medic Trucks which can reach remote areas to provide emergency repairs and maintenance services on site; expert Japanese truck engineers who are deployed to “assist businesses in customizing their trucks according to specific operational requirements, offering tailored solutions that enhance efficiency;” specialized driver and mechanic training programs, and high-quality body applications by authorized builders.

Added Mr. Fujita, “Our commitment goes beyond selling trucks. We are dedicated to being a reliable partner for our customers by offering comprehensive after-sales support that ensures their trucks remain in optimal condition throughout their lifespan. We will continue to provide our customers with exceptional service, ensuring that Isuzu remains their ‘Responsible Partner’ for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook.