VISAYAS MOTOR WORKS, INC. (VMW), a wholly owned subsidiary of the San Miguel Corporation, recently opened a BMW dealership in Cebu.

“We are thrilled to bring BMW to Cebu through Visayas Motor Works,” said SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC) and VMW President Spencer Yu. “We believe that VMW will play a significant role in further enhancing the BMW experience for our valued customers in the region.”

VMW operates under SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC), the official importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines. This strategic move is seen to strengthen BMW’s presence in the Visayas region, offering customers in Cebu and nearby areas access to the full range of BMW vehicles, including the latest models, innovations, and for the first time, electrification such as in the recently launched BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport.

VMW is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, offering a wide range of services including sales, after-sales, and genuine BMW parts and accessories, the company said in a release.

The facility features a modern showroom showcasing the latest BMW models, a service center equipped with advanced tools and technology, and a dedicated team committed to providing personalized and exceptional service.

The new dealership will serve as a benchmark for premium customer service, offering a welcoming and informative environment where customers can explore the BMW lineup at their own pace. The service center is staffed by highly trained technicians utilizing the latest diagnostic and repair equipment to ensure optimal vehicle performance and longevity.

“We are thrilled to welcome our customers to this new dealership. Our team is dedicated to provide an exceptional and personalized experience, ensuring that every BMW owner feels valued and confident in their choice,” said VMW Cebu Branch Manager Bless Gebulan. VMW is located at Nivel Hills, Lahug, Cebu City, Cebu.

For more information, e-mail information@bmw.com.ph or follow the official Facebook page of Visayas Motor Works (visayasmotorbmw).