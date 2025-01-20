THE VOLVO EX30 battery electric vehicle scored a maximum five-star rating in the latest round of safety testing conducted by the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), a leading independent car safety assessment program in Europe that helps customers make informed decisions about the safety performance of cars on the market.

“While we always design our cars to be safe in the real world and not only to excel in safety ratings, this result underscores the strong safety credentials of the EX30,” said Volvo Safety Center Head Åsa Haglund. “With the EX30, we have taken our city safety to the next level.”

The EX30’s safety systems are developed through Volvo’s unique safety knowledge gained from research in real-world accidents for over 50 years, and is designed to help protect its driver and passengers in the event of a crash in real life, said the company.

It does so through modern restraint technology, as well as a structural design that fulfills Volvo’s pioneering in-house safety requirements. These requirements often exceed official testing requirements and are designed to prepare cars for various real-world scenarios which can sometimes be far more complicated than standardized testing. The EX30 also comes with an advanced suite of active safety features designed to help the driver avoid and mitigate collisions or risks. For example, an advanced driver alert system comes as standard and helps to assure safety even when the driver is not at his or her best.

In the city, the EX30’s Intersection Auto Brake is engineered to prevent or lessen accidents at intersections by automatically stopping the car if another vehicle unexpectedly crosses the driver’s path. Additionally, the EX30 features a “door opening alert” that uses visual and audio cues to warn the driver if activated. This is particularly vital when opening the door as a cyclist passes by, helping to reduce the “dooring” incidents that lead to many cycling crashes.

The Volvo EX30 is priced here at P2.99 million. For more information, e-mail inquiry@volvocarsph.com or visit https://www.volvocars.com/ph.