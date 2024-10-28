Revuelto ushers Lamborghini into electrified era with 1,015cv of power

1 of 4

NAMED AFTER an 1880s fighting bull, the Revuelto is the fitting heir to the Lamborghini Aventador which completed a historic 11-year run atop the hallowed Lamborghini lineup as its most potent sports car since it was launched in 2011.

While technically not the first hybrid from the Sant’Agata Bolognese-headquartered super car maker (that honor belongs to the Sián FKP 37, rolled out in 2019), the Revuelto is the most powerful ever — developing an incredible 1,015cv of power (one cv equals 0.985hp). It is the brand’s first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (or high-performance electrified vehicle), and the Revuelto’s recent arrival in the Philippines represents the dawn of a new era in electrification here.

The Revuelto features a “perfect balance between enhanced driving emotions and reducing emissions,” a tenet now available to local Lamborghini customers and fans. In terms of performance, the model is a true top-tier Lambo as it rockets from a standstill to 100kph in a scant 2.5 seconds, and reaches 200kph in seven ticks — on the way to a top speed that is said to exceed 350kph.

Making this possible is a powertrain comprised of a 6.5-liter V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors — helped along with a mass-conscious design that leads to a marque-best weight-to-power ratio of 1.75kg/cv. This cements the Revuelto’s leadership in the super sports car segment. This is made possible in part with the hefty use of carbon fiber — produced via artisan craftmanship at the factory. The material is deployed not only in the monofuselage and frame but also “in all elements of the bodywork,” along with the doors and bumpers.

The mill’s massive potential is realized through the Revuelto’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission — the first time it appears on a 12-cylinder model from the brand. What it brings, said Lamborghini, is seamless gear shifting while enhancing overall driving dynamics. The Revuelto also boasts electric-only driving for even more versatility — as well as emissions-free driving.

A lot of high technology is put to work as well, such as electric torque vectoring and a sophisticated four-wheel drive system for maximum agility and stability whether on track or the road. Significantly, versus the Aventador Ultimae, the Revuelto boasts a 30% reduction in CO 2 emissions.

The Revuelto design, including the hexagonal elements that occur throughout the vehicle, draws on the rich history of the iconic brand, combining it with “modern aesthetics,” and resulting in a familiar wedge shape that lies close to the ground, and showcasing aerospace-inspired features. In the cabin are multiple digital displays, underpinning a so-called “Feel Like a Pilot” concept through “simple volumes, symmetry, and a driver-focused approach.”

It draws inspiration from the V12 models that preceded it — from the 1971 Countach’s proportions and scissor doors, to the Diablo’s presence and floating blade on the rear fender, and the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago.

A “double-bubble” roof provides space vertically, and a compact central tunnel gives more lateral room. Lamborghini said the trunk can fit two cabin-size rollers, while the rear bench can store up to two soft bags. Buyers can choose from over 400 exterior colors and a range of luxurious materials available to personalize the driving experience.

For more information about the Revuelto, contact (+632) 8553-9693.