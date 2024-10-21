MAZDA PHILIPPINES recently announced that it is extending the warranty of the high-voltage lithium-ion battery installed in the Mazda HEV range. The 24V and 48V lithium-ion batteries in the Mazda3 HEV, Mazda CX-30 HEV, Mazda CX-60 HEV, and Mazda CX-90 HEV will be under warranty for five years (lengthened from the original three years).

The warranty, added the company, “applies to all units sold by Mazda Philippines since their respective introductions in the Philippine market starting in October 2021 with the Mazda3 HEV and CX-30 HEV.” This is said to underscore the “dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction,” and reinforce the Mazda Philippines commitment to provide “premium quality hybrid technology and exceptional customer services,” said Mazda Philippines President Steven Tan.

“Owners of these models will now benefit from comprehensive coverage for their hybrid battery systems, ensuring added peace of mind,” he stressed.

Mazda HEV batteries are positioned as a state-of-the-art power supply, and are designed with longevity in mind. They boast advanced temperature management systems, automatically optimizing the battery’s performance depending on the driving condition. This prevents excessive heat which can negatively impact battery life and efficiency. The battery also has its own dedicated power control module (PCM), which ensures that the battery is constantly monitored and protected. The PCM manages the charging and discharging of the battery, maintaining the right balance to prevent overcharging or depletion, extending battery life.

The 24V and 48V lithium-ion batteries are an integral part of the Mazda HEV system. Working with the Skyactiv engine technology, they provide exceptional driving performance with reduced fuel consumption. The system also reduces tailpipe emissions by switching off the combustion engine at low speeds or when the vehicle is idle.

Regenerative braking captures energy usually wasted during deceleration, storing it in the battery. The Mazda HEV system can then intelligently deploy the stored energy either to provide an electric boost during acceleration or to reduce reliance on the internal combustion engine. In addition to the warranty, Mazda owners get a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/100,000-km free PMS — ”the longest such program in the industry,” said the firm.

For any questions or concerns regarding the warranty extension for the Mazda HEV battery, Mazda owners are encouraged to contact any of the following Mazda 3S dealerships: Mazda C-5 Pasig, Mazda Quezon Avenue, Mazda Makati, Mazda Alabang, Mazda Sta. Rosa, Mazda Pulilan, Mazda Pampanga, Mazda Dagupan, Mazda Cabanatuan, Mazda Tarlac, Mazda Cebu, Mazda Iloilo, Mazda Bacolod, Mazda Cagayan De Oro, and Mazda Davao.