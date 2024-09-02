Battery assault

1 of 8

BMW Philippines fortifies its BEV portfolio with 2 new models

SMC ASIA CARS Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC) or BMW Philippines has already been known for being a company at the forefront of purveying battery electric vehicles (BEVs). This confidence has resulted in a slew of relevant releases over a relatively short span of time.

Recently, the Munich-headquartered brand unveiled a “sports activity vehicle” (SAV) — BMW parlance for SUV — and a first-ever “sports activity coupé” (SAC) — both fully electric, and now bring the total number of BMW BEVs here to eight.

First is the BMW iX1 SAV — in a sole eDrive20 xLine variant. Priced at P3.99 million, it’s now the most affordable BEV for BMW here, and is expected to widen the interest in the powertrain in the luxury segment, owing to its relatively more accessible price point.

BMW is known for deploying a common platform for same-numbered vehicles of different powertrains. This is also the case in the iX1, which shares bones with the X1 (launched in the Philippines in March 2023). Filipino customers now have their druthers on the crossover’s propulsion: diesel fuel or pure electric. In a release, BMW Philippines underscored that “the BMW iX1 will bring the experience of emission-free driving pleasure to a vehicle segment enjoying worldwide growth, making it accessible to a very wide target audience,” leading to an “accelerated ramp-up of electric mobility.”

The iX1 eDrive20 xLine has 204hp and 247Nm on tap, and its electric motor — powered by a 64.8-kWh battery — is mated with a single-speed automatic transmission, allowing the vehicle to reach 100kph from a standstill in 8.6 seconds. Top speed is 170kph. BMW reports energy consumption of 17.2kWh to 16.7 kWh per 100 kilometers, translating to a maximum of 473 kilometers of range between full charging cycles.

Said to be inspired by the larger iX, the iX1 gets “muscular proportions, squared-off wheel arches, and signature BMW X styling elements.” Familiar features include sleek LED headlights, a signature kidney grille, and X-shaped design elements. Adaptive LED headlights with advanced lighting functions further an aggressive look.

The BMW iX1 rolls on 18-inch aerodynamic wheels, and comes in any of the following exterior tints: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, San Remo Green, and Cape York Green.

Its inspiration from the BMW iX is apparent in a raised seating position and “premium feel” in the cabin, said the company. A slim instrument panel, BMW Widescreen Display, a floating armrest with a control panel, and a wireless smartphone charging tray in the front center console are some of the other accoutrements within. The sports seats are covered in Veganza leather, and are electrically adjusted (with a memory function). For enhanced safety, a new “interaction air bag” will deploy between the front seats in a crash.

The iX1 also boasts two-zone automatic climate control, a sport leather steering wheel, and BMW Maps as standard features, along with a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation. Four USB-C ports are available, along with two 12V power sockets and a “far greater number” of driver assistance systems. Boot space ranges from 540 liters to 1,600 liters.

The distributor said that every purchase of the model also includes a five-year BMW factory warranty, and a BMW Wallbox charger to be installed in the customer’s home for free.

Meanwhile, the first-ever BMW iX2, which comes here in M Sport guise (eDrive20 M Sport, to be exact), is priced at P4.29 million — similarly tucking in the BMW Wallbox with installation, and a five-year BMW factory warranty.

Entering the premium compact segment, the iX2 is in a fastback form, which leads off with a boldly designed front that bears adaptive LED headlights and a hexagonal grille. BMW emphasized that its profile is “sleek and coupe-like, thanks to a flowing roofline that blends seamlessly into the rear.” Speaking of the rear, it is similarly aggressive in design, with muscular shoulders, horizontal lights, and a spoiler and apron. The iX2 comes in the following exterior colors: Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue, Alpine White, and Black Sapphire.

The vehicle’s cabin is said to be modern and sporty, equipped with a dashboard that features the BMW Widescreen Display. Wireless charging and cup holders are integrated into the center console, while the sports seats are similarly available wrapped in premium Veganza, or Alcantara leather. Quilting can be optioned over standard cloth seats. BMW said that the iX2 receives enhanced noise insulation, and a new air bag between the front seats.

Standard on the vehicle are dual-zone climate control, BMW Maps navigation, a leather sport steering wheel, automatic tailgate operation, and multiple device charging options through four USB-C ports and a 12V power outlet. These are on top of an expanded suite of driver assistance systems and digital services. BMW said that standard equipment in the vehicle “allows for personalized preferences, and premium features such as a mirror package and Harman Kardon sound system.”

Motivation comes from an electric motor providing 204hp and 250Nm of torque — accessed through a single-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from a standstill to 100kph is 8.6 seconds — on the way to a top speed of 170kph. The iX2 is fitted with a 64.8-kWh battery pack that promises a maximum 478 kilometers of range per full charge. Drilled down, the iX2 consumes “an estimated 16.9 to 15.3 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometers.”

In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” SMCACDC President Spencer Yu said that the twin launch of BEVs help to showcase the “diversity of BMW products.” He boasted, “We now have a total of eight battery electric vehicles — one of the widest in the industry.” Still, Mr. Yu conceded, “Electrification is still in its infancy in the Philippines. We have a very, very long way to go compared to our ASEAN neighbors, for example. But it’s a good start.”

He declared, “Honestly, ICE (internal combustion engine)-powered vehicles are still here to stay, even in very developed countries, the ICE is still there. But right now, for BMW, roughly 10%-15% of our sales volume is comprised of electrics, depending on the month. We’ll continue to see it there until our charging infrastructure gets up to speed.”

Concluded Mr. Yu, “We’re trying to do this one car at a time, one charger at a time. Eventually, acceptability of EVs by Filipinos will progress.”