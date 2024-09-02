Yulo to get Toyota Prado for Olympics feat

1 of 2

By Kap Maceda Aguila

As Filipino gymnast Carlos “Caloy” Yulo made history at the recent Olympics in Paris, a windfall of benefits awaited him even before he got home.

One of the companies generously giving the double-gold medalist much deserved incentives for his feat is Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), which has committed to give Mr. Yulo a next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (which retails for P4.8 million).

According to TMP, Carlos Yulo is actually one of the so-called Global Team Toyota Athletes under its Start Your Impossible program, which sponsors some 250 Olympic and Paralympic competitors around the world. He and para swimmer Ernie Gawilan represent the Philippines. “They are what we call our dual heroes because, aside from being sports heroes, they also have social causes which Toyota supports and will support,” said TMP Marketing Services Vice-President Elvin Luciano to “Velocity.”

In the case of Mr. Gawilan, who champions the protection of the coastline natural environment, he and some 1,900 volunteers engaged in a “National Coastal Clean-up and Mangrove Planting Day” across 35 sites in 2019. For his part, Mr. Yulo is working for food security, in addition, of course, to advocating for sports causes. On its congratulatory social media post for Mr. Yulo last Aug. 14, where TMP announced its decision to gift the athlete with a Land Cruiser Prado, the firm additionally declared, “As part of Toyota’s global Start Your Impossible movement, we are also looking forward to work with you on your chosen advocacy, which is food security, especially for children in need.”

Mr. Luciano told this writer that TMP initially planned to give Mr. Yulo a Toyota Zenix MPV and a Toyota Corolla Cross for his Olympic victories. “But with the significance of Carlos Yulo’s milestone achievement, TMP upgraded the incentive to a Land Cruiser Prado. By the way, we asked him what his preferred color is, and he chose White Pearl,” shared the executive.

Carlos Yulo recently visited the TMP offices in Makati City for a courtesy visit with TMP Chairman Alfred Ty and TMP President Masando Hashimoto — in addition to other TMP executives and staff. The gymnast is expected to drop by again for the official turnover of his new Prado.

Mr. Yulo is expected to return to Paris in September to join the Toyota Asia Paris Paralympic trip.