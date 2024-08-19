THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE Association of the Philippines (EVAP), represented by Chairman Rommel T. Juan, Chairman Emeritus Ferdinand I. Raquelsantos, and President Edmund A. Araga, recently visited the office of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Regional Industry Cooperation Committee (RICC) in China. Accompanied by business officials from the Embassy of the Philippines in China, this visit, according to an EVAP release, “marks a significant milestone in fostering cooperation in the electric vehicle (EV) industry between China and ASEAN countries.”

The delegation engaged in discussions with RICC representatives, including Chairman Xu Ningning, Secretary-General Jennifer Liu, and Liaison Officer Nicole Wang. These discussions focused on enhancing collaboration and sharing best practices in EV technology, infrastructure development, and regulatory frameworks. This visit underscores the commitment of EVAP leaders to drive the growth and development of the EV industry in the ASEAN region through strategic partnerships and international cooperation.

Said Mr. Juan, “Our engagement with the RICC is a pivotal step toward strengthening our ties with China and other ASEAN countries. By working together, we can accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a sustainable future.” Added Mr. Raquelsantos, “The exchange of knowledge and expertise between our countries will pave the way for innovative solutions in the EV sector. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.” Mr. Araga joined, “We look forward to building on this foundation and achieving remarkable milestones in the years to come.”

Mr. Ningning, for his part, stated, “We are pleased to host the leaders of EVAP and are confident that this cooperation will lead to significant advancements in the EV industry. Together, we can achieve mutual growth and sustainability.”

The visit to the RICC office aligns with EVAP’s ongoing efforts to promote the upcoming 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, which will be held on Oct. 24 to 26 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders, policy makers, and stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the EV landscape.