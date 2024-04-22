ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) announced the renewal of its partnership with the 2024 Philippine Rallycross Series. This partnership, which began in 2021, has been “a pivotal part of IPC’s engagement with motorsports, particularly rallycross, where the Isuzu D-Max has showcased its superior power and performance,” the company said in a release.

The Philippine Rallycross Series is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), and “provides a platform for rallycross drivers and enthusiasts to showcase their skills and test their vehicles’ performance on challenging dirt tracks.”

IPC Assistant Division Head for Sales Robert Carlos said, “Our renewed partnership with the Philippine Rallycross Series is a testament to Isuzu’s belief in the power and passion of Philippine motorsport. Showcasing our champion Isuzu D-Max, which has triumphed in its category for two years running, we celebrate the relentless spirit of those who dare to push the limits.”

The Isuzu D-Max is known for its “robust performance in rallycross.” It is powered by a robust 4JJ3 Blue Power diesel engine delivering 190ps of maximum power and 450Nm of torque. It boasts a suspension system “engineered to conquer the rigors of rallycross tracks.”

Champion rally driver Louie Camacho, who will be behind the wheel of the D-Max, expressed his admiration for the vehicle: “The performance of the D-Max on the rallycross track is phenomenal. Its unrivaled power, precision control, and superior suspension allow for an exhilarating driving experience that truly stands out,” he said.