G-SHOCK collaborates with Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body (TLC) to create a new timepiece: the Mudmaster GW-9500TLC-1. In a release, Casio said that the “tough timepiece will surely capture the hearts of outdoor enthusiasts with its sleek and slim design that encapsulates the feeling of racing in the desert.” The wristwatch incorporates the black and red colors of the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, and the band design gets brown hues “that give the appearance of a rough drive through the desert.”

Team Land Cruiser has been participating in the Dakar Rally, the world’s most extreme rally, with the Land Cruiser since 1995. The sand-colored band is combined with a black splatter pattern that calls to mind tracks left by speeding racers. An official Team Land Cruiser logo can be seen on the band and caseback to commemorate the special collaboration. A TLC graphic on the LCD appears when the LED backlight is illuminated. The design “depicts the toughness of a racing machine that can deliver even in harshest conditions across an approximately 10,000-km course.”

The base model is a downsized Mudman (GW-9500) with a dual-layer LCD and a dust-proof and mud-proof structure. The watch is shock-, water-, and mud-resistant, and has a digital compass and duplex LCD that offers a separate compass graphics layer for a larger digital compass display, allowing the wearer to navigate more easily. The solar-powered watch also features bi-directional calibration, magnetic declination correction, and barometric pressure tendency information alarm — among its many features that are designed to help outdoor enthusiasts in navigating their way.

The limited-edition watch is made of renewable organic resources while the special packaging is made of recycled materials to help reduce the environmental impact of its production. The timepiece will be available this month in all authorized G-Shock stores nationwide for P29,940.