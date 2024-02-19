Jetour Dashing variant boasts JL Audio speakers, exclusive color

1 of 2

JETOUR AUTO PHILIPPINES, INC. (JAPI) recently added a new variant to its Dashing SUV lineup. The Dashing Symphony, exclusively available in Aurora Green hue, upgrades the audio system in the crossover with JL Audio-branded components. The US-headquartered brand’s speaker complement in the Dashing Symphony includes four 6- ½-inch injection-molded, mineral-filled polypropylene woofer cones with rubber surround, and 3/4-inch aluminum-edge driven dome tweeters hooked up to an in-line high-pass filter. In the cargo hold is a 10-inch, 4Ω subwoofer with a peak power handling of 600W. The system is driven by a four-channel JL Audio power amplifier.

The Dashing Symphony is priced at P1.523 million. In addition, JAPI announced it will soon introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the model.