MOTOLITE, a leader among the country’s automotive battery brands, advised motorists and businesses to exercise caution should they see the need to store used lead acid batteries (ULAB) in their premises.

In a release, the company said “this is to avoid accidents such as fire and contamination due to the chemicals and toxic heavy metals that are present in old batteries. Improper storage of ULABs could lead to acid spillage, contamination of other items placed nearby, and even fire due to the possibility of a short circuit happening when two battery terminals get into contact, or a build-up of heat and pressure that could cause the battery to explode.”

Republic Act (RA) 6969 or the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act, lists ULABs among hazardous wastes that need to be stored, transported, and disposed of properly due to environmental, health, and safety implications. Unfortunately, motorists sometimes opt to keep their old batteries instead of trading them in for a discount when they buy new ones. They keep them for lighting or power purposes, pass on to relatives, or for use as spare batteries.

Motolite said that it makes greater sense to trade these in for discount on a fresh battery. ULABs also await for accredited transporters to pick them up, as required by RA 6969.

To help avoid accidents, the brand suggests to stack junk batteries on pallets and arrange them upright to prevent acid spillage. ULABs should be stacked to a maximum of five layers per pallet for stability and shrink-wrapped or strapped. Make sure the terminals of the batteries do not touch each other to prevent short-circuiting. The palletized junk batteries must be stored in a covered facility with cement flooring to prevent acid/electrolyte into the ground.

Leaking batteries must be stored inside acid-resistant containers and closed containers such as a polyethylene bucket or drum. It is best to have a curbed or bunded area coated with an acid-resistant epoxy or acid-resistant plastic sheeting to prevent acid spillage and contamination.

Remember to isolate chemicals from other chemicals, non-compatible goods, and combustible items. In case there is a need to transport ULABs, be sure to avoid mixing them with other hazardous materials in the vehicle and brace them to prevent damage and short-circuiting.

Motolite advises motorists and enterprises to instead contact a government-accredited entity that can ensure proper handling of ULABs, especially if they are accumulating a substantial number of ULABs regularly. Motolite and its accredited recycler Evergreen Environmental Resources, Inc. (EERI) can help. Motolite can take care of the storage, handling, transport, and recycling of the ULAB through EERI, which operates a state-of-the-art battery recycling facility in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. EERI has the capacity to recycle 10 million batteries annually and recover for reprocessing into commercial use around 99% of the components.

For battery concerns and needs, motorists can contact Motolite 24/7 via (02) 8370-6686 for Metro Manila, 1-800-10-370-6686 (provinces, toll-free), 0917-891-6686 for Globe users, and 0918-843-6686 for Smart. Motorists can also avail of free Motolite services such as battery replacement, overheating, flat tires, and emergency refueling via the Motolite Res-Q App, the first of its kind in the Philippines. Technicians will provide trade-in discounts for used batteries upon purchase so motorists wouldn’t need to store them.