SHELL PILIPINAS CORP. and real estate firm NEO revealed the latest Shell Recharge electric vehicle (EV) facility late last year. Located at Seven/NEO Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, the charging service (as we go to press) is free of charge. This is the latest addition to the Shell Recharge network which now has ultra-rapid charging stations at Shell SLEX Mamplasan and at the recently opened Shell TPLEX exit in Rosario, La Union.

The Shell Recharge charging station has AC22kW charging points capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. The EV charging location is 100% renewable as it is fully powered by geothermal energy — the first-ever for Shell globally.

At the opening event, the first EVs to be charged were Shell’s very own service vehicles used to transport Shell staff from Shell Business Operations Manila. Said Shell Vice-President for Mobility Randy Del Valle, “Shell is already a global leader in the EV space, and we are happy to work with our customers and partners across private and public sectors as we decarbonize mobility and power progress in the Philippines. NEO is a leader in sustainable real estate and shares Shell’s vision of a lower-carbon future.”

NEO has the country’s first net-zero portfolio of buildings certified by the Philippine Green Building Council’s (PhilGBC) Advancing Net Zero Philippines and the International Finance Corp.’s EDGE Zero Carbon. NEO is led by its CEO Raymond Rufino, who also sits in the Urban Land Institute FY24 advisory board.