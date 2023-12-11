SEAOIL rolls out its familiar Lifetime Free Gas (LFG) promo specifically for PriceLocq users, the brand’s “fuel-saving” mobility app. Three motorists stand to win a lifetime supply of fuel. Also up for grabs are 15 Honda Beat Playful motorcycles and P10,000 worth of PriceLocq fuel vouchers.

The LFG campaign for PriceLocq is ongoing and will run until Jan. 15, 2024. Participants must be 18 years old and above with a valid Philippine driver’s license. To earn a raffle entry, motorists must purchase SeaoiI fuel, Lubeserv products, or avail of Lubeserv-on-Wheels services at Seaoil stations that accept PriceLocq as a mode of payment.

Every P200 spent using the Pay with LocqPay or Pay with Liter Balance feature will earn motorists one raffle entry. The same rule applies for Lubeserv purchases or Lubeserv-on-Wheels services using the Pay with LocqPay option. Meanwhile, users who have a VIP account connected to PriceLocq only need to spend P100 on fuel or Lubeserv services to earn one raffle entry. Winners of the first raffle draw will be announced on Dec. 18, while the remaining winners will be announced on Jan. 16, 2024.

The PriceLocq app is available for download in the App Store and the Google Play Store, and can be used in over 400 Seaoil stations nationwide.