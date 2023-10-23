Back to the future

1 of 7

For Volkswagen Philippines, the Tharu is the ‘transition model’ to its electrified tomorrow

VOLKSWAGEN PHILIPPINES calls the new Tharu, named after a Nepalese tribe, “a bold, new, and cutting-edge compact SUV.” For the company, the Tharu has heightened importance for branding purposes and perception.

“It’s a feature-packed, competitively priced global model that plays in a very important and growing segment,” underscored Volkswagen Philippines President Toti Zara. “The Tharu is part of that transition strategy toward electrified mobility — not only for Volkswagen but the entire AC Motors portfolio and industry as a whole.”

AC Motors Group Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala joined, “It’s the right time for Volkswagen to offer something new to the market,” and explained that the marque “plays a key role in our long-term objective of achieving the Ayala Group’s net zero commitment by 2050 as mobility makes up a substantial share of greenhouse gas emissions.” He continued that as the German auto brand further expands its battery electric vehicle portfolio, it will be a “significant contributor” to that goal.

The Tharu looks familiar — akin to a bigger, longer T-Cross — and possesses a design language reminiscent of Volkswagen’s ID BEV offerings. And that’s exactly the point, according to VW Philippines Chief Operating Officer Joshua Altarejos. “The Tharu has some features, look and feel as the EVs we are looking into.” These include the flat-design, aerodynamic wheels, lighting, and the featured technology in the vehicle. Again, the compact SUV is considered a bridge to the eventual electrification of the offerings here.

The two available variants, the 300 TSI DSG SE and the higher 300 TSI DSG SEL, are similarly powered by a turbocharged Bluemotion 1.5-liter, four-cyclinder engine dishing out 160ps and 250Nm. This is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission, which drives the front wheels.

The vehicle, made in China, measures 4,458mm in length, 1,841mm in width, and 1,632mm in height; by comparison, the T-Cross measures 4,218mm x 1,760mm x 1,599mm. The Tharu boasts Matrix LED headlights with IQ Lights, fully digital cockpit, Active Park Assist, and a so-called Virtual Pedal Tailgate with kick-sensing system.

The Tharu, said Mr. Zara, is a “compelling offer for discerning individuals” but admitted that the company “cannot depend on product alone.” He shared that VW Philippines will thus embark on its biggest marketing campaign for the year behind the Tharu — rolling out a multi-platform, multi-modal effort.

In reply to a question from “Velocity,” the executive confirmed that the positioning, pricing, and accoutrements of the Tharu suggest a more upmarket move for the brand in the Philippines. “It’s a smaller, more focused niche,” he said.

Admitted Mr. Altarejos, “Volkswagen’s history in the Philippines has been up and down. Our intent is to clarify our positioning of the brand aligned with the expectation of the market. We try to be in that point and space with some of our models, but we understand as well that the market would really want to pay a little bit more for the bells and whistles, for the brand, and that is aligning the product positioning with what the car (is expected to be).”

Volkswagen is headed to an eventual electrified future, continued Mr. Zara. By 2030, the brand is expecting EV vehicles to account for up to 70% of sales in key markets such as China, the US, and parts of Europe. The Philippines, though on a different pace, should assume a similar trajectory. “We can’t be different. We also have to transition in support of Volkswagen global,” maintained Mr. Zara. “Obviously, you guys know what (BEV models) we are looking at, and our intention is to start transitioning to electrified mobility for Volkswagen next year, and that’s why we need to build up our network toward doing that.”

Electrified models are growing in number here, as with the selection of brands available to consumers of all budgetary appetites. That’s good for consumers of course, and Mr. Zara said there are marques that will be working on “democratizing EV ownership in the Philippines.”

As for Volkswagen?

“Volkswagen would be in a niche — an aspirational niche. It would be positioned premium relative to a Japanese product, that’s why (the Tharu) plays a key role in the portfolio because it will not be competing against other (the usual) brands,” he declared.

The Tharu comes in the following exterior color options: Pure White, Mangan Grey, Petroleum Blue (for the SE variant), and Polytech Blue (for the SEL). The latter trim also comes with an exterior black package for the roof, rails, door mirrors, and trims.

A purchase comes with a 100,000-km/three-year warranty coverage, and VW says that “minimal periodic maintenance service” is recommended only every 10,000kms or a year (whichever comes first). Ownership perks also include free 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. The Tharu 300 TSI DSG SE variant is priced at P1.808 million, while the 300 TSI DSG SEL is at P1.945 million.