HYUNDAI MOTOR Philippines, Inc. (HMPH), through its Hyundai Accelerate program, commits to “empower communities and uplift the future of Filipinos.” Recently, via the program, four Pasigueño scholars were admitted to an intensive 12-month Industrial Skills Training Program under Don Bosco Makati’s Technical-Vocational Education and Training curriculum. Pasig City is the brand’s second partner under its scholarship program, following the Department of Education Taguig and Pateros (DepEd TAPAT).

A signing ceremony was held recently at the People’s Hall. Present were HMPH executives led by President Dong Wook Lee, Managing Director Cecil Capacete, and Chief Finance Officer Hong Shik Chin. Pasig City officials were led by Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” Sotto, Vice-Mayor Robert Vincent Jude “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., Councilor Mark Gil “Volta” Delos Santos, Councilor Corazon “Cory” Raymundo, Education Unit Officer-in-Charge Atty. Kathleen Mae Villamin, and Executive Assistant for the Office of the Mayor Atty. Bernice Mendoza.

“We thank the City Government of Pasig for allowing us to support as well as be one of the contributors of its ‘Five-Point Agenda,’ specifically the education pillar. Together, let us look after our youth — pave the way for their access to quality training and resources which will help lead them to becoming well-rounded employed individuals,” said Mr. Lee at the event.