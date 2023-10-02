Spiciest Porsche SUV yet

1 of 3

Flagship Turbo GT headlines all-new Cayenne range

AS SPICES GO, the cayenne pepper is among the hottest. It registers between 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville heat units. But never mind that obscure unit of measurement; what you can probably relate to is that cayenne peppers are 12 times hotter than jalapeño.

Cayenne peppers are hot, flavorful, and actually good for the body.

No surprise then that Porsche named its flagship SUV after this bold and wonderfully fiery spice.

And now, the newest iteration of this groundbreaking, game-changing SUV has landed on Philippine shores. And no less than the awe-inspiring Cayenne Turbo GT is leading the charge. The top model in Porsche’s SUV range arrives in Porsche Philippines’ showrooms as a clear demonstration of the new Cayenne’s significantly upgraded features.

Porsche has thoroughly revised the third generation of the Cayenne, extensively improving the model’s powertrain, chassis, design and equipment. Besides the new Cayenne Turbo GT, Porsche Philippines also currently offers the Cayenne and the Cayenne S that come in SUV and Coupe body styles. All the new Cayenne models were recently introduced as part of Porsche Philippines’ 27th anniversary celebrations.

Even more powerful, faster and more dynamic than the previous model, the Cayenne Turbo GT is roomy and practical while boasting of track-worthy handling. In its latest upgraded version, the model’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 puts out 659hp — a 19hp increase — and 850Nm. The boost results in a zero-to-100kph sprint time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 305kph.

Despite the increase in power, the V8 remains bulletproof because of its modified pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft, and timing chain drive. A sport exhaust system emits sound that sets the Turbo GT model apart from the other Cayenne models. A widened track, revised front axle camber, sport tuning and a ride height lower by 15mm compared to standard lead to sharper cornering performance.

Identifying the new Cayenne Turbo GT are its exclusive 22-inch Neodyme wheels, larger air intakes, rear apron, wheel arches and matte-black badges. Just as distinctive are the model’s lightweight carbon pieces. Improving aerodynamics are the adaptive spoiler and prominent spoiler lip.

Like the Cayenne Turbo GT, the Cayenne and Cayenne S models have completely redesigned front and rear ends, characterized by a new hood, grille, bumpers and rear apron. The Cayenne and Cayenne S are now equipped with LED matrix headlights while the Cayenne Turbo GT receives HD matrix headlights.

Powering the Cayenne is a V6 engine with a power output rising to 353hp and torque to 500Nm — 13hp and 50Nm more compared to the previous model’s. The Cayenne S comes with a twin-turbo 4.0 petrol V8 producing 474hp and a massive 600Nm.

Among the other new features of the latest Cayenne is the Porsche Driver Experience. First seen in the fully electric Porsche Taycan, it places frequently used controls on or beside the steering wheel, including the gear selector that is now on the dashboard. The redesigned cockpit also integrates a curved, 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management display, and an optional 10.9-inch screen passenger display.