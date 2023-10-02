BMW M2: Power to the people

1 of 7

By Kap Maceda Aguila

POP OPEN the hood of the BMW M2, and you’ll see a pretty cramped engine bay. The engine cover proudly proclaims what motivates this coupe: “BMW M Power.” To be specific, an M TwinPower Turbo, inline-six hums with 460hp and 550Nm of torque.

This is important because this rear-wheel-drive M2 actually shares a mill (albeit detuned with a smidge less hp) with its larger M3 and M4 siblings. But because it obviously needs to move a lighter vehicle, the six-banger effectively turns the M2 into a pocket rocket. At the very least, in this regard, this entry-level M model gives you (most literally) bang for your buck.

This we learned firsthand, ensconced in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that BMW Philippines just officially launched recently.

Prior to the launch, at the Chang International Circuit in the heart of Buriram, Thailand, select motoring media practitioners were given stints behind the wheel of some BMW models, including the M340i, 330e M Sport, iX xDrive40 Sport, and, of course, the M2.

Despite its compact size, the M2 undoubtedly looks athletic — set off by the frameless kidney grille that gives it a right blend of aggression and poise. It’s a bit low-key, but you know it means business — especially with its sculpted, muscular fascias front and back. Particularly eye-catching are the vertically arranged reflectors and the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes.

But the proof in the pudding is when you step on the throttle. The engine returns a modest grumble — a promise of what’s to come. And you’ll definitely come back for more. That we learned as we floored the pedal and breached 100kph in no time on the circuit’s straight — routinely breaching 200kph before we confidently stepped on the brakes at the last moment before making a sweeping right turn.

The engine can rev confidently to a maximum of 7,200rpm, with the M-specific exhaust (bearing electrically controlled flaps) blatting its way up the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which offers three shift settings. Despite repeated track abuse, BMW says the oil supply system “is designed to handle extremely dynamic driving situations when out on the track, as is the cooling system.” We do not doubt it.

The official standstill-to-100kph time, per BMW, is 4.3 ticks for the eight-speed M Steptronic, and it can reach 250kph for the M2 Pure (priced at P5.99 million). The M2 Carbon (retailing for P8.89 million) can attain 290kph.

Inside, the BMW M2 is equipped with M-specific readouts, controls, and setup options, plus the large BMW Widescreen Display. “Driving-related information including Shift Lights appears in a new graphical layout on the 12.3-inch information display. M-specific widgets for vehicle setup and tire condition are just two of the items that can be called up in the 14.9-inch control display,” reports the company in a release.

The M2 is a luxury and tech showcase as well, with the “BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant being part of the latest-generation BMW iDrive.” Designers have ensured “intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle using touch control and natural language.” Happily, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard as well. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus comes with the BMW Maps navigation system, ambient lighting, and a high-fidelity speaker system for the BMW M2 Pure. The BMW M2 Carbon, on the other hand, receives a Harman Kardon Surround sound system — not to mention an M Carbon roof that reduces weight by around six kilograms.

Sports seats are wrapped in Sensatec/Alcantara surfaces for the BMW M2 Pure, while the M Carbon bucket seats on the BMW M2 use carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the “structural elements” of the seat cushion and backrest. Side bolsters and the space below the head restraints get cutouts to save on weight. A three-zone automatic climate control comes with the list of amenities.

The BMW M2 Pure and Carbon are available in Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, M Brookyln Grey, Black Sapphire, and M Toronto Red metallic shades. BMW Philippines packages each purchase with a five-year comprehensive BMW Warranty.