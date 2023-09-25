Volkswagen Philippines announced it will unveil what it calls a “next-level global SUV,” the Volkswagen Tharu, on Sept. 29, Friday, at the Karrera Café in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. The launch will be followed by public test drives at the same venue on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

With the tagline “drive different,” the Volkswagen Tharu will be available in two variants: the 300 TSI DSG SE and 300 TSI DSG SEL. The vehicle features matrix LED headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting System, panoramic sunroof, virtual pedal tailgate, and Intelligent Park Assist, among other functions. Indicative pricing for the Volkswagen Tharu 300 TSI DSG SE will be around P1.8 million, while the 300 TSI DSG SEL will be offered at about P1.95 million. To reserve, call Volkswagen dealerships at BGC (02-8558-5888), Greenfield Mandaluyong (02-8558-5888), Pampanga (045-961-1888), Cebu (032-517-8226), Iloilo (033-331-2622), Bacolod (034-435-7575), Cagayan de Oro (0905-692-0629), and Davao (0936-936-8231).