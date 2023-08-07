Electric means business

1 of 4

Diamond Auto Group EV Corp. is going all in on Dongfeng’s full electrics

IF YOU HAVEN’T gotten a whiff of it yet, full-electric vehicles are clearly not a passing fancy or a novelty. Just ask the folks of Diamond Auto Group EV Corp. (DAGEVC), who are going all in on the trend, excuse me, evolution of mobility.

The company, which was once a dealership group of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., now oversees the importation and local distribution of Chinese automotive brand Dongfeng — specifically its commercial electric vehicles. The company said in a release, “With a strong foundation of more than 50 years (and) excellent track record in the automotive industry, we are committed to bring in sustainable transportation, bring the latest and innovative electric vehicles that are revolutionizing the way we travel, and be the forerunner in the electrification of light commercial vehicles in the country.”

To reiterate, DAGEVC is not taking over importation and distribution of the Dongfeng portfolio here. It is zooming in on the latter’s full-electric offerings. In a recorded message, DAGEVC Chairman George Blaylock said, “For some time now, we’ve seen the growth in the EV market,” a development that is also “being seen locally.”

He continued, “This new group will be taking an active role and move into this (space). We hope we’ll be able to bring the EV experience to greater heights.”

Construction is ongoing on what will be the group’s flagship Dongfeng EV dealership — located in San Isidro, Cainta Rizal, along Marcos Highway. Eyed to open in September, this facility will showcase the lineup of vehicles the company is initially making available.

It is a complete and formidable one. Headlining the portfolio is the Rich 6, said to be the first fully electric pickup available in the local market. It can muster 350 kilometers on a full charge, with an electric motor that submits 161hp and 420Nm. The Rich 6, priced at P2.76 million, gets LED headlights, an LCD instrument cluster display, and rotary drive selector dial.

The EC36 (P1.78 million) is an eight-seater passenger van with an output of 80hp and a range of 300 kilometers. DAGEVC positions the model as ideal for shuttle services.

Enterprises looking for cargo delivery vans can be served by the EV30 panel van (boasting 94hp and 230Nm). The vehicle, priced at P1.9 million, can be loaded with up to 5.6 cubic meters of cargo through its wide barn doors. A light panel van, the EC35, is also available. This can dish out 80hp and 200Nm, and DAGEVC said this has a “strengthened chassis for greater load with a 5.1-cubic-meter cargo box space and 300 km (of) range.” It is priced at P1.75 million.

A light-duty cab and chassis product, the EC31 (P1.68 million) offers 80hp and 200Nm of torque and 300 kilometers of range; the medium-sized EV35 (P2.475 million), can carry 1,650kg and travel 280 kilometers per full charge. Its motor serves up 134hp and 230Nm. Lastly, the large EV45 (P3.35 million) can accommodate up to 2,200kg with its 161hp, 320Nm electric motor. It can travel up to 350 km, and gets keyless entry, power windows, and LCD instrument cluster display.

Replying to a question from “Velocity,” company officials said the company is looking into making the offerings more customizable to serve varied business applications — including, for instance, refrigeration or air-conditioning of the rear cargo hold.

The priority for now remains to be B2B customers, and the company is counting on the mandatory requirement to electrify government and corporate fleets per the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). Rule V, Section 20 states that industrial and commercial companies, public transport operators, and “government fleets,” “shall ensure that at least 5% of their fleet, whether owned or leased, shall be EVs within the timeframe indicated in the CREVI (Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry).”

Besides, it makes sound business sense while being good for the environment, insisted DAGEVC. Aside from reducing a firm’s carbon footprint, going electric means “less moving parts, lower maintenance costs, and less downtime” while realizing savings on fuel.

Certainly, there are a couple of Dongfeng products that can appeal to B2C buyers as well (specifically the pickup and passenger van), and DAGEVC is also hoping that as the positive reputation of EVs continues to be established in the country, more people will look at these full-electric options not just as a novelty but a practical choice they can quickly fit into their lifestyle.

For more information, call Diamond Auto Group EV Corp. at (02) 8244-1544.