PUP, UPHSD teams to represent Philippines at Shell Eco-marathon in Indonesia

THE POLYTECHNIC University of the Philippines’ PUP Hygears and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s (UPHSD) ALTAS Valor are this year’s country representatives to the Shell Eco-marathon (SEM) in Lombok, Indonesia. The teams are part of a global network of student innovators working to create energy-efficient vehicles that reduce emissions and promote sustainability.

Shell Eco-marathon is a global competition that challenges student teams to design, build, and test energy-efficient vehicles — with an aim to develop innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Shell Pilipinas Corp. Vice-President for Corporate Relations Serge Bernal advised the students: “Take this opportunity to learn, to meet more people, and to enjoy. Be proud that you are the representatives of the country to progress sustainable mobility. We at Shell Philippines are proud to support the next generation of innovators through programs like Shell Eco-marathon.”

PUP Hygears’ vehicle Luna IV will be joining the Battery Electric Prototype category. The vehicle aims to reduce the amount of waste produced during the fabrication process by reusing and repurposing the materials used for their vehicle last year. This year, PUP Hygears is determined to bounce back from last year’s competition and to improve their performance.

ALTAS Valor’s vehicle named Avalon is joining the Urban Concept Internal Combustion category. Avalon is an automatic engine powered by Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). It has a carbon fiber body with enhanced stock parts and an aluminum chassis.

The teams also received mentoring and coaching from Meg Celine Cruz, Joven Talape, Jerome Sta. Cruz, and Tito Eusebio, who are SEM alumni and are also Shell employees. Pepon Marave, race director for Shell Eco-marathon Asia Pacific and Middle East 2023, was also present at the send-off program held on June 29.

SEM 2023 will take place at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia from July 4 to 9. For more information, visit www.shell.com.ph/energy-and-innovation/shell-eco-marathon.html.