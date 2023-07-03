GEELY COUNTRY DISTRIBUTOR Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) recently announced the appointment of Reggie See as vice-president for its vehicle sales and flagship dealerships, effective June 1. Mr. See is expected to play “a key role in revving up SGAP’s growth strategy, further strengthening the company’s position in the automotive market,” said the company in a release.

The executive brings with him “a wealth of experience and expertise in automotive distributorship and dealership management, having held prominent positions in one of the largest Philippine conglomerates handling multiple automotive brands.” Mr. See’s track record includes vehicle business start-up and development, marketing, network expansion and dealer operations that have delivered “exceptional” results.

At SGAP, he will be focusing on expanding market share, cultivating strategic partnerships, and capturing new business opportunities. With his deep understanding of the automotive landscape and customer needs, Mr. See will leverage his expertise to develop customer-centric sales strategies that align with SGAP’s vision and enhance the overall brand experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Reggie as our vice-president at Sojitz G Auto Philippines,” said SGAP President and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji. “His leadership skills, extensive industry knowledge, and proven ability to drive business growth make him the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that his contributions will further strengthen our position as the distributor of the Geely brand in the Philippines.”