Bentley Manila plugs into electrification

1 of 6

The Flying Spur Hybrid is now in the country

By Kap Maceda Aguila

LAST MONTH, this writer had a chance to take the wheel, and be driven aboard, a pioneering variant of the Bentley Flying Spur. Navigating the pristine streets of Singapore, the spacious, capable, and immensely well-appointed limousine made heads turn and pedestrians stop in their tracks.

To be honest, all this fuss is nothing new for a Bentley.

But what is largely hidden from view also should make this particular model truly attention grabbing. This particular variant of the Flying Spur, which now debuts in the Philippines, is driven by an electrified powertrain — combining a 2.9-liter V6 gas engine with Bentley’s proprietary E-Motor connected to an 18-kWh lithium-ion battery. The system submits a total of 544hp and 750Nm, with the “energy stored in the battery supplementing the existing 12-volt electrical infrastructure of the vehicle.”

In a statement, Bentley Manila President Benedicto Coyiuto said, “The new Flying Spur Hybrid ushers in Bentley’s electrified lineup in the Philippines. This model arrives immediately supported by the infrastructure, technical expertise, and strategic alliances which PGA Cars — the official and exclusive partner of Bentley in the Philippines — has invested on and established in the past few years.”

The Crewe-headquartered luxury auto brand had previously declared an intent to offer a hybrid option across its entire model range by 2024, to be followed by the introduction of its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in 2025. Electrification is obviously quickly ramping up for Bentley, as it commits have its entire portfolio comprised of BEVs only by 2030.

The irony may not be lost to many; the world’s largest producer of 12-cylinder gas engines is now evolving with lightspeed into an electrified champion. That’s all part and parcel of Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy as it “aims to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. To achieve this, Bentley is reinventing every aspect of its operations as it seeks to become an end-to-end carbon-neutral organization on its second century.”

Alongside (for now) the V8 and W12, the Flying Spur Hybrid is no slouch, as it can reach standstill to 100kph in a mere 4.3 seconds. Bentley said that this further shows that “hybridization does not compromise luxury or performance, because the blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor is unperceivable.” Indeed, I can say that the vehicle complies most quickly and adroitly to your right foot’s inputs that you forget that this Flying Spur tips the scales past the 5,500lbs mark. An eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission allows the driver to access the performance goodness — on the way to a claimed top rate of 285kph.

The car’s lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in as little as 2.5 hours, and when at 100%, it promises up to 41 proven kilometers of pure electric range even with the A/C on.

If you’re used to the concept of traditional hybrids, which do not require an external charger and instead derives all the charging from its companion ICE plus some regenerative braking, a plug-in electric hybrid will need to be “properly” charged like battery electric vehicles. Its advantage over conventional hybrids though is that you can go quite a long way on full-electric mode.

And when that battery is depleted, the V6 is not a bad motivator at all — providing grunt with finesse. Again, its level of pomp and performance makes this Flying Spur no different from its ICE-powered siblings. The only visual clues are “hybrid” decals underneath the forward fender vent grilles left and right, and on the door sills.

By default, the Flying Spur’s system will select the EV Drive mode — perfect for shorter, intra-city trips. But you can choose Hold, which will let you access the EV range when you desire it. Hybrid, of course, intelligently combines the V6 and E-Motor for optimum range and performance.

In the well-appointed cabin, the Flying Spur Hybrid spoils with accoutrements and comfort features. From a second-row screen (called the Touch Screen Remote), to massaging seats, electronically deployable blinds, and even the ability to deploy or hide the Flying B hood ornament from the backseat, there is a multitude of thoughtful amenities and touches to spoil even the most discriminating passenger. Icing on the cake is an extensive selection of bespoke options — from preferred leather colors and veneers, and even stitching and emblems. Customers can also choose from an extended paint range of over 60 exterior colors — including Mulliner and personal commission. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is complemented by a 10-speaker audio system.

All told, the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is a perfect bridge — that much-talked-about “best of both worlds” — between the ICE age and the electric future which all auto brands are definitely envisioning.