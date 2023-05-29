Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has grown its network of dealerships with the opening of a facility in Iligan, Lanao Del Norte, Mindanao. Operated by Mizukawa Motors Corp., the new showroom sits on a 4,000-sq.m. property. It features a four-car showroom and full-service facility with 18 car bays to cater to different requirements, from periodic maintenance to major body repairs. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines President and CEO Takeshi Hara shared in a release, “Thank you, Mizukawa Group, for fulfilling our brand’s promise of making Mitsubishi cars more accessible to all, more opportunity for us to making life better for all Filipinos. We at MMPC are very excited to cater to the very promising area of Iligan, a continuously emerging city with strong local development.” The newly inaugurated dealership is located on the National Highway, Brgy. Hinaplanon, Iligan City, Lanao Del Norte.