‘Audio is a matter of taste’

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

HE STARTED becoming fascinated with car audio at a young age. “I was Grade 4 or 5,” says JC Car Audio’s Jeffrey “JC” Cristobal in an exclusive interview with “Velocity.” He would browse magazines on the topic, and check out car setups. After teaching himself, often learning by doing, he started his business in 2006.

“I basically didn’t want others to do setups for me because I’m very discriminating,” he shares with a laugh. He then opened a shop in San Juan shop in 2008, and quickly became known for his quality work.

Today’s vehicles are vastly different from before, he submits, but the key is in keeping step with the technology and knowing how things are evolving. After all, there is still a healthy market for audio upgraders — people who do not want to settle for their stock system or the factory-installed head unit and speakers.

“Our phones are usually where we get and keep our music, but it still varies from platform to platform. I usually ask if my customer listens on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal (a high-fidelity music streaming service),” Mr. Cristobal reveals.

If that’s the case, he will suggest to course the content through a DSP (digital signal processor) to enhance it.

And while people can and do listen wirelessly through Bluetooth, he still insists that wired options are better. “When you, say, connect a lightning cable, you don’t alter or degrade anything,” he states. The EMMA-certified judge and installer (and a certified partner of JBL and Infinity Car Audio) thinks about these things so that you don’t have to, but he can patiently demystify the process for anyone who wants to ask.

Here’s excerpts from our exclusive interview:

VELOCITY: If a customer comes up and says he or she is ready to upgrade from stock speakers, what kind of questions do you ask?

Jeffrey Cristobal: First, what’s your car? Cars are very different these days compared to, say, in the ’90s. There are so many ways to upgrade audio. Before it was standard to change the head unit or speakers. Today, you can’t readily do all of these. You can’t just change head units because panels are very specific. Car functions and controls are also now integrated into many of them, so it can be impossible to swap.

In my time, we were usually asked what kind of music we played. Does that still hold true?

This still applies, but for me it’s more important to know what car you drive (laughs). In my opinion, if a sound system is set up correctly, it should be able to play all kinds of music — generally. I also take a look if the car can accommodate the speakers or system that a client might want. If it can’t, it can’t.

What do you suggest to beginners who want to start simple?

Different shops have different approaches. For us, we’ve studied how to let customers realize the most bang for their buck. We’ll suggest for a specific budget. Wired is much better than Bluetooth, but even Bluetooth is surely better than the factory head unit.

What’s your tip? What do upgraders need to ask themselves, aside from the kind of money they are willing to spend?

They should ask themselves what they’re looking for. Do they want more bass? How about vocals? Are they okay with their head unit? Do they want more audio in the back of the vehicle? Do they want more definition?

Luxury cars typically feature branded speakers. Are these enough?

We’ve had customers with these cars and we suggested to put in a DSP (digital signal processor). Sometimes, a manufacturer may put in good speakers, but the tune of the engineer isn’t to our customer’s liking.

What do people have to be careful about, particularly those DIYers?

There are many levels of DIYers. Some are rookies, and some know what they’re doing. Installing a new speaker may be “easy” to do, but has the correct polarity been observed? Drop-in speakers are fairly easy to install, but I’ve seen screwups like wires being attached where they’re not supposed to — even from other third-party installers. It’s really about maximizing what you’ve paid for.

Can you tune based on a customer’s preference?

A tuner is trained to correct audio, but we can adjust to a customer’s liking. That’s why equalizer settings were made available to us, I suppose.

How would you describe a Filipino’s taste in music?

We follow a basically Asian taste. We prefer a fun, exciting sound.

What result do you strive for?

I want it clean bass, good highs and mids, correct phasing. There should be a stage, imaging.

What makes a perfect setup?

Safety comes first in terms of wiring. The check engine light shouldn’t be lit (laughs), for one. Then the sound must be correct. Proper installation must be ensured as well so it doesn’t rattle or lose connection.

*JC Car Audio is located at 155 F. Blumentritt, San Juan City.