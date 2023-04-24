Summer slam

1 of 4

MIAS returns to its record-breaking ways

NOW it can be said, the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is back to speed. The figures are in, and its attendance record of 142,000 visitors, achieved in pre-pandemic 2019, has been surpassed. Over April 13 to 16, over 149,000 people trooped to the World Trade Center Metro Manila to take in the sensorial automotive delights provided by the 16 participating vehicle brands with a total of 208 vehicles on display and 65 units available for test drive. Meanwhile, car clubs displayed 88 cars for attendees to ogle and admire.

When compared to last year’s number, the foot-traffic growth is even more impressive — 24% up from the 120,000 guests in 2022. “We attribute this to the growing demand for new vehicles this year and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Most importantly, we also attribute the show’s success to the support of the automotive industry — making our 18th edition of the MIAS a wonderful success,” said Worldbex Services International (organizer of the annual show) Managing Director Jill Ang, in a release.

Still, not a few noted that the MIAS appeared to be outgrowing its venue. The total exhibition area of 26,500 sq.m. (6,500 sq.m. outdoors and 20,000 sq.m. indoors) was increasingly looking packed given the number of brands and vehicles on display.

Said MIAS co-organizer Alvin Uy to “Velocity,” “We definitely need a much bigger venue, judging from how pleased our sponsors and exhibitors were from the last edition of MIAS. A few years back, we were able to use and connect two venues, the World Trade Center and the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) through a temporary air-conditioned tunnel we constructed, so we were able to have almost three hectares of indoor floor space.

“However, that building is no longer available. We are looking at some other possible venues but, right now, we do not have anything definite yet. But for sure, the main venue will still be at the World Trade Center next year, sometime in April again.”

As it stands, there’s probably no single venue that can accommodate the full girth of MIAS and its features. One idea being floated is to split the spectacle into two venues. That’s actually a sound plan, and opens the doors to alternative parking venues — show habitues are only too aware of the challenge to find adequate parking. Of course, free (and numerous, one must add) shuttles need to be provided anew between venues.

Perhaps it’s a good problem to have (and to, of course, solve), for it merely shows how far MIAS has gone, how it has grown, and how the Philippine automotive industry is finally also getting back to speed since the doldrums of COVID-19. — Kap Maceda Aguila