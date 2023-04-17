Bright idea: Vespa Primavera Color Vibe series

1 of 2

VESPA PHILIPPINES recently introduced a new series called the Vespa Primavera Color Vibe. The new line is said to be a “tribute to the colorful and carefree Vespa universe.”

The two-wheeler features a special two-tone livery. The body, available in Orange Tramonto or Blue Audace, are matched with side graphics and a footboard in blue and orange. An original contrasting color “stain,” outlined in black, runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the front shield and side panels. The decorations of the typical steering cover on the front shield are also matched with graphics, as well as the exclusive wheel rims, made only for this version in a special glossy metallic finish.

The image is completed by a sporty black trim for the headlamp and taillight frames, the profile that runs along the front shield, the crest on the front mudguard, the front suspension spring and guard, the passenger grab handle, and the silencer cover. The saddle is colored black with anthracite stitching.

The Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is available with a 150cc engine, with the displacement indicated in orange and blue on the side panels. Accredited Vespa Philippines dealerships will start selling the model in June, which retails for P235,000.