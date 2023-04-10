Toyota annexes 21st straight ‘triple crown,’ names top-performing dealers

1 of 8

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) recently held its annual dealer conference for its nationwide dealership network — highlighted by an awarding ceremony to recognize the company’s top-performing dealers and dealer team members for 2022.

TMP also announced its feat of scoring 21 consecutive “triple crowns” — ending 2022 in leadership position in passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales, and overall sales. Last year, the company additionally recorded “a historic 50% automotive industry market share,” a first for the brand since TMP started operations more than three decades ago.

“When it mattered the most, we came together as one team with one aim: To stand strong with each other so we could, most importantly, stand strong for our customers. As a result, we were awarded with their trust and by their smiles,” said TMP Chairman Alfred Ty in his congratulatory message to the dealers. “As we celebrate our 35th year in the Philippines armed with the time-honored values of our shareholders, Toyota is more dedicated to doing what we do best — to continue producing happiness.”

Leading the list of awardees are the following dealerships that have received the major awards for the year. President’s Award of Excellence: Large Business Division (Toyota Pasig); Medium Business Division (Toyota Marilao, Bulacan); Small Business Division (Toyota Tarlac City); President’s Customer Satisfaction Cup of Excellence: Toyota Batangas City, Toyota Nueva Ecija, Toyota Mandaue North; and President’s Value Chain Award of Excellence: Toyota Balintawak.

TMP also honored recipients of the Toyota Dealer Achievement Award for Overall Performance, Toyota Dealer Award of Excellence for Departmental Performance, and other Special Awards.

TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto took the stage to thank and congratulate Team Toyota Philippines, not just for its outstanding sales performance, but also for its commitment to provide the best possible service and customer experience as the industry shifts to the “better normal.”

Said Mr. Okamoto, “Year 2023 promises to be more amazing. I am confident that with the strongest product lineup in the country, the strongest dealers and, most importantly, the strongest team members and Toyota professionals ever, we will strive to be the best friend of every Filipino. Their trust is the strongest foundation for our future.”