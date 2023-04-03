All-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L unveiled

1 of 3

By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

JEEP PHILIPPINES has officially introduced the 2023 Grand Cherokee L in the country as part of updating its current local vehicle offerings.

During a launch event in Taguig City on March 29, Auto Nation Group, Inc. launched the 2023 Grand Cherokee L, which offers seating for seven passengers. The vehicle is 5,204-mm long, 1,979-mm wide, and 1,816-mm tall.

“This is the SUV which complements any and every kind of lifestyle and can handle the changing interests of the new generation, who always feel confident and welcome greater adventures on the road and in life,” Auto Nation Group Chief Operating Officer Francis Jonathan C. Ang said during his speech at the launch event held at the Bonifacio Global City.

Priced at P5.49 million, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 282hp and 344Nm of torque, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is also 4×4 capable owing to its Jeep heritage.

Mr. Ang said in a separate interview with “Velocity” that the company decided to bring the 2023 Grand Cherokee L to the local market on the back of surging demand. The company locally introduced the previous iteration of the vehicle in 2018.

“We saw a strong growth in the luxury segment, particularly in the large SUV segment. We feel that more than ever, it is a new car, and it represents the Jeep brand well. It is a three-row car. We feel that the car will be successful,” Mr. Ang said. “We have high expectations for the car. We are hoping to do very well.”

Mr. Ang added that the 2023 Grand Cherokee L would be available across all of the company’s retailers.

“It is available across all retailers. We’ll try to keep it in the showrooms for as long as possible. We have five retailers: one in Greenhills, one in Cebu, one in Alabang, one in Clark, and one in San Fernando,” Mr. Ang said.

Outside, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L features 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a power liftgate.

Meanwhile, the interior of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L features a 10.1-inch infotainment screen using the UConnect 5 software, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, surround-view camera, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient LED interior lighting, heads-up display, and push-button start.

Some of the safety features of the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L are active lane management system, adaptive cruise control, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring display, electronic stability control, four-wheel traction control, automatic headlamps, and air bags.

“The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L has been designed to be the latest embodiment of an American icon. We assure you that this new model is the epitome of luxury, capability, and technology,” Mr. Ang said.

Auto Nation Group is the official local distributor of luxury vehicle brands such as Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler, Dodge, and RAM.