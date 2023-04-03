FOUR-WHEELED CUSTOMERS will get exclusive rewards when they fuel up at participating Shell Mobility stations from March 27 until May 26, 2023. A stamp card with six stamp slots will be given to customers after a single purchase worth P1,500 of Shell V-Power fuels or P2,000 worth of Shell FuelSave fuels. They will receive a 500-ml Gatorade Tropical Fruit Flavor drink after two stamps, a limited-edition USB-powered Shell V-Power fan on the fourth stamp, and a Shell V-Power umbrella on the sixth stamp.

Shared Pilipinas Shell Head of Mobility Marketing Arvin Obmerga, “With this exciting promo, we don’t just settle on providing top-notch engine performance and the best driving experience to our customers through our Shell fuels. We also want to go all out by giving them refreshing items to make their summer journeys cooler and more enjoyable.”

The company said that motorists can now “experience 100% engine cleaning and restoration” with the new and improved Shell V-Power. The product’s latest formulation has been specially designed with powerful cleaning agents that can remove deposits from key fuel system components and restore up to 100% of engine performance. For more information, visit https://www.shell.com.ph/PowerUpYourSummer to know more.