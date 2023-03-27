Lamborghini records best-ever year in 2022

1 of 2

SUPERCAR MAKER Automobili Lamborghini reported that it had “another record-breaking year” in 2022. A total of 9,233 cars were delivered to customers around the globe, and the company posted turnover which breached €2 billion for the first time. Operating income also increased by 56% versus 2021 to €614 million.

Said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann in a release, “Our business continues to grow, and we can proudly confirm the achievement of truly remarkable targets once again in 2022. These figures come in a very important year for the company, which is marking its 60th anniversary and entering the second phase of the Direzione Cor Tauri program: An unparalleled investment plan that will guide our growth, lead to further improvements in our financial performance, and boost the value of our brand and our company. We are ready to face the many challenges and changes that await us in 2023 and we will keep pushing to the next level. We have an opportunity to really focus on our next objectives, thanks in part to our 18-month waiting list, which means we can confidently contemplate our future targets.”

Total turnover reached €2.38 billion, up by 22% versus 2021. Operating margin of 25.9% is said to be a “best-in-class result in Lamborghini’s market and (puts) it right at the top of the automotive luxury market.” Meanwhile, operating margin increased for a fifth consecutive year — another milestone for the company.

“The economic and geopolitical situation has been tough in recent years, but we’ve been able to show our resilience and our capacity to work towards excellent economic and financial results. Year 2022 was our best year ever on all financial and business fronts. It means we can take an optimistic outlook on the growth of our brand and our company,” noted Automobili Lamborghini Managing Director and CFO Paolo Poma.

Asia was at the forefront with a 14% increase, followed by America (+10%) and EMEA (+7%). The United States remained in the top spot overall (2,721 cars delivered, up 10% versus 2021); followed by the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau (1,018 cars delivered, up 9%); Germany (808 cars delivered, up 14%); the United Kingdom (650 cars, up 15%); and Japan (546 cars delivered, up 22%).

The Lamborghini Urus led the way in sales with 5,367 units delivered (up 7%). Next in line -— and experiencing a significant increase — was the Huracán (3,113 units delivered, up 20%), and the Aventador (753 units delivered). The Aventador reached the end of its production run in September 2022.

This year, the brand turns 60, and will mark a “new era.” The launch of the new V12 super sports car — the first plug-in hybrid from Sant’Agata Bolognese — will be the first step toward the hybridization of the entire model range, to be concluded at the end of 2024. The €2.5 billion invested up to 2028 is the biggest of its kind ever for Automobili Lamborghini.